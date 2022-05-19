4 stunning scuba diving sites and luxury resorts in Thailand for an adventure to remember

Thailand tops the list as one of the must-visit spots for scuba divers around the world, for the exquisite southern seas boast plenty of stunning diving sites to explore.

With that in mind, we’ve curated a list of some of the most beautiful scuba diving spots in Thailand for your next underwater adventure.

Alongside challenging but unforgettable excursions, there is also a vast array of beautiful resorts to rest and relax. From outdoor and indoor activities to dining, here’s where to go on your next scuba diving trip in Thailand.

The best scuba diving sites in Thailand and the resorts to stay at

Racha Islands

The Racha islands are divided into two parts: Racha Yai and Racha Noi, situated six kilometres apart. These beautiful islands are loved by all divers for their stunning nature, similar to that of Similan islands but easier to access. Expect to witness heart-stopping coral reefs and the famous manta rays.

Where to stay: Amanpuri

Amanpuri offers unparalleled luxury in its all-in-one property where guests will find everything they need. Ranging from the Ocean Pavilion to a Nine-Bedroom Ocean Villa, all accommodations are designed with peace and privacy as a priority. If you’ve got some energy to spare, join at least one of the water sports activities before heading to the Japanese, Italian, Thai or Mediterranean dining venues inside the hotel.

Koh Ha

As part of Mu Koh Lanta National Park, Koh Ha is known as one of the most precious jewels of Andaman sea. Comprising of one large island, Koh Ha Yai, and five more small islands, this spacious panoramic island spans up to nine deep scuba diving spots plus lagoon areas that are suitable for snorkelling as well.

Where to stay: Pimalai Resort & Spa

Situated only 40 minutes away from Koh Ha, Koh Lanta itself also flaunts stunning sea and jungle sceneries worthy of visiting too. One of the most beloved five-star resorts in Koh Lanta, Pimalai Resort & Spa boasts the best possible view you can find on the island with almost a kilometre of beachfront to explore. The grandiose Seven Seas restaurant also serves fresh seafood with a sea view beyond the dining table.

Koh Lipe

Explore the natural beauty and historical artefacts in the vast areas of Koh Lipe. Divers must not miss a chance to see the astonishing purple coral reefs or the ‘lavender field’ as well as the Yong Hua Shipwreck that sank 40 metres deep into the sea over a decade ago. On rare occasions, divers may receive a warm welcome from whale sharks, devil manta rays, and leopard sharks.

Where to stay: Idyllic Concept Resort

Idyllic Concept Resort grants a relaxing and fun holiday experience in modern rooms, suites, and cabanas. The boutique resort also offers delicious local delicacies at The Cove Bistro Restaurant along with several outdoor and indoor activities, such as kayaking, rock climbing, snorkelling, free diving, and scuba diving.

Koh Wai

A little off from Trat’s shore lies a peaceful island known as Koh Wai. The island welcomes all experienced scuba divers and amateur snorkelers to explore the marine lives beneath, while also setting up a perfect sanctuary for those who just crave a quiet day by the sea during their time in Thailand.

Where to stay: Sea View Koh Chang

Located 40-minute away from Koh Wai, Koh Chang is one of the most popular island destinations for tourists. If you never get tired of the sunset, you will enjoy the orange-tinted ocean views from the dazzling villas of Sea View Koh Chang. All rooms, suites, and villas are decorated with indigenous artwork and eco-conscious innovations, but the beautiful private beach and clifftop pool will always invite guests to enjoy their time outside.

(Hero and featured image credits: Andrzej Suwara/Unsplash & 4FR/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand.