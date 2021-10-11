Home > Travel > Destinations > Thailand set to lift quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Singapore and more
Travel
11 Oct 2021 11:08 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Travel
This just in: Thailand has announced that fully vaccinated travellers coming from 10 countries — including Singapore — will no longer have to quarantine in the country from 1 November 2021.

The list of countries include Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany and China.

According to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, he had “urgently requested” to the Centre of Covid-19 Situation administration and the Ministry of Public Health to allow fully vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries to enter the Thailand.

This is likely an attempt by the country to bolster its tourism economy. In 2019, the contribution of travel and tourism to GDP for Thailand was 21.9 percent. The industry also gave jobs to more than seven million people in the country.

Travellers will only have to do Covid-19 tests pre-departure and on-arrival.

Yet, this does not mean that Singaporeans are exempted from quarantine should they travel to Thailand. They will still have to serve their compulsory SHN in Singapore upon arrival back to the country, as Thailand is not under the Singapore’s VTL scheme yet.

Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
