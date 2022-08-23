11 of the world’s most colourful places to visit

The world is full of beautiful places that you can admire as a traveller. While some of the most colourful places on earth showcase nature at its finest, others are the result of man’s immense imagination and creativity.

The serene mountains and seas, the endless dunes in deserts, the earthy greens of jungles and the bustling cities all bring out spectacular hues that can leave you spellbound.

To make picking your next holiday destination easier, we have created a list of some of the most colourful places in the world, perfect for jaw-dropping moments and Instagram feeds. These unearthly visuals can fuel the hodophile in you and make you feel like you are in an alternate reality.

Here are some of the most colourful places in the world to add to your travel bucket list

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

Image credit: McKayla Crump/Unsplash

Vinicunca, also known as the Rainbow Mountain, is a geological wonder discovered in the Peruvian Andes in Cusco in 2015. But what gives Peru’s Rainbow Mountain its unique multicoloured look?

When the mountain’s snow covering melted away, the hidden rocks in turquoise, lavender, gold and other colours emerged. Since then, it has been a hotspot for national and international tourists. With an altitude of 5,200m – which measures a height that is slightly more than half of Mt. Everest – Vinicunca comprises 14 vibrant minerals, which are responsible for its rainbow-like appearance.

When visiting the Rainbow Mountain, carry warm clothes as the temperature has been known to dip. Additionally, bring rain jackets, sun hats, and sunglasses, as the weather here is also infamous for changing abruptly. A pair of durable trekking shoes and socks will make climbing Vinicunca easier. You can also bring some coca leaves to prevent altitude sickness.

According to the local authorities, the best time to visit is from March to November, particularly between June to August when blue skies are aplenty. You might also spot animals like llamas, horses and alpacas in the area.

Burano Island, Italy

Image credit: Fabio Mangione/Unsplash

One of the most colourful places in the world, Burano is a small island in Northern Venetian Lagoon with approximately 3,000 inhabitants. A 45-minute boat ride from Venice will take you to the colourful island. Spring and autumn are both suitable seasons to visit this place.

Most tourists visit Burano to see the vibrant houses and their hues reflecting on the green water of the channels in the city. It is believed that the houses were painted in distinct colours so that fishermen at sea could spot land through thick fog back in the day.

Every once in a while, the residents paint the façade of their houses in shades decided by the local government. If residents want to colour the exterior of their home a different colour, they will have to get their request approved by the government. The cheerful hues of the houses and the beautiful flowers adorning their balconies can brighten your mood even on a gloomy day.

The island is also popular for lace-making, lume glass work, and delicious seafood. You can visit and watch the older ladies embroider the authentic Burano lace with their tombolo (a lace pillow) and perhaps bring home a souvenir, too. Travellers can also enjoy delectable pizzas, gelatos, as well as the special cookie of Burano at one of the pastry stores.

Havana, Cuba

Image credit: Florian Wehde/Unsplash

Despite its political setbacks, Havana, the capital of Cuba, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Art, culture and music — it has it all, which makes it one of the hottest destinations for tourists.

The streets of Havana are full of vibrant tropical and pastel hues. The chromatic murals, artistic stores and bold colours on the walls and windows are perfect for taking some Instagram-worthy snaps. These colours range from earthy browns, to the ubiquitous Havana blue and bright bubblegum pink. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the Callejon de Hamel, one of the most famous streets of the city with stunning murals, street art and installations inspired by Afro-Cuban art and the Santeria religion at every turn.

However, the kaleidoscopic colours aren’t just manifested as street art and architecture; another remarkable aspect of Havana is her mobile carparks, where cars in unique colours and different styles wait await to take you on a ride.

November to April, especially during winter, is the best time to visit this cultural haven.

Jaipur, India

Image credit: Dhruv Khichi/Pexels

The capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur, is also known as the Pink City. But how did it get this name?

In 1876, when the then Prince of Wales visited India, Maharaja Ram Singh of Jaipur painted all the buildings of the city pink, as the colour symbolises hospitality. It has retained its iconic pinkish hue ever since.

Complementing the delicate hues is the impressive palette of colours from the clothes the locals wear, as well as the printed fabrics, jewellery, and shoes sold at the busy bazaars.

Jaipur makes for a perfect place for history buffs thanks to its magnificent palaces and forts. For those who would like to witness grand architecture with a dash of a metropolitan vibe, the Pink City in the place to be.

Visitors can enjoy their time in Jaipur from October to January, as the summer months are too hot to tour the city, which also holds the title of being the first planned city of India.

Little India, Singapore

Image credit: VisitSingapore/Instagram

As its name suggests, Little India is a small neighbourhood on the east of the Singapore River that perfectly captures the charming vibe and the varied cultures of India.

In the 19th century, many Europeans resided in the area for its racecourses while traders would hire Indian immigrant workers. Over time, it has become one of the most popular and vibrant districts of Singapore.

A beautiful melting pot of heritage and culture, tourists in Little India will spot Hindu, Chinese, and Buddhist temples, as well as mosques and churches. The scenic beauty of the place is enhanced by the colourful buildings. An excellent example is one of the remaining iconic structures showcasing Chinese architecture – the House of Tan Teng Niah. It is known for its elaborate masonry.

What makes the alleys of Little India even more lively is the intricate mural works depicting Singapore’s history and street art in bright colours. However, the street art in the area does not include graffitis.

The weather here stays mostly the same throughout the year, which makes visiting Little India convenient for globe trotters. However, you can plan your trip during Indian festivals like Navaratri or Diwali should you wish to be a part of the celebrations.

La Boca, Argentina

Image credit: Eric Bousquet/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Spanish term ‘La Boca’ loosely translates into ‘mouth.’ Located at the entrance of Riachuelo, Buenos Aires, La Boca is one of the most beautiful and colourful places in the country.

In the 1960s, artist Benito Quinquela Martín decided to breathe life into an otherwise abandoned street in his neighbourhood, which resulted in the vibrant La Boca as we know it. La Boca also served as one of the largest ports in the city in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This is perhaps why visitors can spot the depiction of activities involving ports in the street artworks of Martín. The place is popular for not only its brightly-hued houses, but also the renowned Argentine soccer team Boca Junior and the dance form Tango.

Touted as the most colourful street in the city, El Caminito was hailed as an open-air museum in 1959, where you can also witness the works of other artists. The streets are akin to a painted canvas you can walk through. Stop by the conventillos – old houses in El Caminito – that serve as art galleries while you’re there; they are some of the most Instagrammable places in the country.

Another spectacle in this area is the Estadio Boca Juniors (aka La Bombonera), a huge building painted in blue and yellow stripes, which is the home of Boca Junior.

Spring is a great time to visit Buenos Aires. Visitors, however, should avoid visiting La Boca at night as it is infamous for pick-pocketing.

Rainbow Village, Taiwan

Image credit: Steven R. Barringer/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

This village in Taichung City got a colourful makeover in 2007 when war veteran Huang Yong-fu learned that his home, where he had been living for over 30 years, was going to be demolished. However, little did he know that in his attempt to bid goodbye to his abode, he would not just be transforming the exteriors of his home but also the abandoned neighbourhood into a piece of art with vivid colours. This earned him the nickname ‘Grandpa Rainbow’.

Huang’s artworks on 11 bright buildings, showcasing quirky illustrations and imaginative creatures, soon went viral. Drawing artists and visitors from world over, it didn’t take long for the village to be known for its playful yet artistic look. This led to a petition campaign in 2010 to stop the demolition of the village. Although it took four years for the Taichung City government to change its mind, the Rainbow Village and its elaborately painted buildings – which has no residents today – defied the odds to be preserved. Today, it’s frequented by students from nearby universities and tourists.

The best time to visit Taichung City, one of the most colourful places in the world, is spring.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Image credit: Milad Alizadeh/Unsplash

The most comfortable time to visit Chefchaouen, also known as the blue diamond of Morocco, is spring (March to May) and autumn (September to October).

Located high in the country’s Rif Mountains, the city is famous for its blue paint on buildings and pathways, which make it look straight out of a fairy tale. The azure colour is believed to symbolise the Jewish faith, which began with using dyed blue threads in prayer shawls — a gesture that would remind the citizens of the City of God. Gradually, this practice led to the Chefchaouen being swathed in the shade of blue. Others, however, believe it represents the colour of the Mediterranean Sea, which was replicated across the city to attract tourists.

Unlike the other bustling cities of Morocco, Chefchaouen has a soothing vibe, owing to the mountains, lush gardens and waterfalls surrounding the city. Long walks in the neighbourhood will lead you down winding lanes and to the centre of Chaouen, as the city is commonly called. You can also find white-blue paintings to buy as a souvenir, as well as enjoy a collection of old weapons and textiles in a museum here.

While here, mingle with the locals and taste freshly baked bread and tagines while touring the picturesque city in the north-African country.

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Image credit: Manny Moreno/Unsplash

The Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, stretches over 2,300km along the northeast coast of Australia.

Adventure enthusiasts can take a plunge into the clear blue waters to witness the world’s largest collection of coral reefs or stroll on the picture-perfect tropical island with golden beaches and lush greenery.

Supporting a diverse underwater ecosystem, the Great Barrier Reef is home to more than 9,000 species of marine life, including around 3,000 individual reef systems, 1,600 fish species, venomous sea snakes, brightly coloured worms, and algae. Along with the beautiful coral formations, divers can also spot giant clams, rare species of whales and six of the world’s seven marine turtle species.

To get more out of this beautiful place, visitors can choose from an array of activities, including scuba diving, snorkelling, aircraft and helicopter trips, glass-bottom boat viewing, whale watching, and swimming with dolphins. May to October is the ideal time to tour The Great Barrier Reef.

Norway

Image credit: Lightscape/Unsplash

The northern region of Norway witnesses longer nights from late September to late March. This is when the northern lights, or the aurora borealis, form beautiful patterns of lights that dance in the dark sky.

To view this remarkable natural phenomenon, visitors have to travel to the north of the country to reach the Aurora Zone. You can also book one of the many organised tours, which cater to visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the spectacle. The natural phenomenon is caused when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the Earth’s magnetic field down the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres. This creates horseshoe-shaped particles in green and sometimes brown and red that move over the Arctic Circle.

Gamcheon Culture Village, South Korea

Image credit: Valentin/Unsplash

Known as the ‘Machu Picchu of Korea’, Gamcheon Culture Village is a coastal city in west Busan where history meets art. The labyrinth of steep alleys, stairways, sculptures, vibrant street art, and pastel-coloured houses with bright rooftops make it one of the most colourful places in the world.

Despite its beautiful facade, however, it does have a rather painful past. The village served as a settlement for refugees during the Korean War, who cultivated the mountainous terrain to make a living. Several years later, as part of the Village Art Project by the government’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, artists, residents and students flocked to the village to give it a facelift in 2009. Today, a visit to Busan would be incomplete without a trip to Gamcheon Culture Village.

The best time to visit Busan is during spring and autumn. Remember to carry a map of Gamcheon to avoid getting lost in one of the most colourful places in the world.

(Hero and featured images credit: SCStock/Getty Images)