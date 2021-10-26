This just in: Form 8 November 2021, vaccinated travellers coming from Australia and Switzerland can enter Singapore quarantine-free.

The news is unsurprising to say the least. The Republic’s plans to open up the country first started out with pilot Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) schemes to Germany and Brunei, before releasing news earlier this month that vaccinated travellers to and from Singapore and several selected countries would be able to travel quarantine-free.

This includes South Korea, the United States, France and Italy.

Switzerland is the latest addition to the list of European countries open to quarantine-free travel for vaccinated individuals from Singapore.

Known for its mesmerising alpine scenery, Switzerland has opened to its borders to all travellers from Singapore. With this VTL in place, however, it means that residents from Singapore will be allowed to fly over without having to quarantine in either country.

Before you book your tickets to Australia, however, here’s a heads up: only fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families can enjoy two-way travel between the two countries from 8 November. Arrangements for student and business pass holders from Singapore are expected to be in place by 23 November, but otherwise, leisure travellers from Singapore are not able to travel to Australia until a later time.

