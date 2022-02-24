The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’ latest France and Italy package is a dream for champagne lovers

Anyone who’s read (or watched) Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express has immediately spent several minutes daydreaming about taking that legendary train trip — minus, you know, the obvious part.

And yes, you can absolutely do that: luxury traveller company Belmond launched its Venice Simplon-Orient-Express service in 1982, taking its guests from London to Venice and beyond, on its carefully restored vintage train cars. (And Belmond knows luxury; it became part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton almost three years ago.)

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’ new travel package

This summer, it’s offering one of the most exquisite travel packages imaginable when it takes its Venice Simplon-Orient-Express guests on an unforgettable journey to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot. The trip will begin on Sunday, June 5, in Reims, France, where Veuve Clicquot has called home since 1772. After watching the sun rise over the city, guests will tour the Veuve Clicquot cellars with its cellarmaster Didier Mariotti. When everyone has finished lunch — and their Champagne — they’ll board the train.

Once onboard, travellers will be treated to chef Jean Imbert’s four-course pairing dinner, and more Veuve Clicquot, of course. (Imbert, a Top Chef winner, took over the Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s prestigious Le Relais Plaza restaurant last fall.)

The next morning, guests can watch another unforgettable sunrise and stretch their legs in Innsbruck station after passing into Austria. When the train arrives in Venice, everyone will be taken by boat to Belmond’s own Cipriani hotel. The festivities will continue that evening, with a sunset ball. (And maybe a bellini or two: the Cipriani’s founder invented the soft pink Prosecco cocktail.)

As you might have already imagined, this luxurious trip has a luxury price attached to it as well.

The Twin Cabin package is £6,200 (SG$8,430) per person, based on double occupancy. An upgrade to a Cabin Suite is GBP 10,500 (SG$ 19,158) per person, based on double occupancy, and includes a special Celebration Breakfast in the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express dining car. And finally, the ultra-swanky Grand Suite is GBP 21,500 (SG$ 39,228) per person, based on double occupancy, and includes the Celebration Breakfast and an extra pre-trip one-night stay at Veuve Clicquot’s Hôtel du Marc in Reims.

What else can we say but bon voyage?

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Venice Simplon-Orient-Express)

