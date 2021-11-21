The Johor-Singapore land border may reopen on 29 November

Following the announcement of borders between reopening between Malaysia and Singapore on 29 November, it seems that the Johor-Singapore border might also reopen at the same time.

Whether you as a Malaysian whose livelihood depends on commuting from Johor to Singapore for professional reasons, or you as a Singaporean haven’t been able to enjoy the ownership of your beautiful home in the modern township of Forest City, come November 29, as long as you are a c

What to know about the Johor-Singapore border reopening?

In conjunction with the opening of the VTL air link between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport, border links between Johor and Singapore will also resume. The land crossing is pertinent to the Johor-Singapore Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

“I have good news to share, we have had communication with the respective authorities between the Federal and state governments who have confirmed the land VTL will open on November 29.

“Land travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru will only cover long-term pass borders, such as for those working in Singapore or those working in Johor Bahru,” announces Johor Chief Minister Datuk Hasni Mohammad, as reported by The Star Online.

With the resumption of land crossing, travellers will not be required to observe mandatory quarantine. However, actual details of the land VTL are scant as of writing.

Under the bilateral VTL air link, fully vaccinated travellers will have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to departure, and upon arrival in the destination country.

According to The Straits Times, Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link were used extensively by about 415,000 travellers daily prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Main and featured Image: Afifi Zulkifle/Unsplash)

