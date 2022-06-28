Where to find genuinely good Pad Thai in Bangkok

Where to find the best Pad Thai in Bangkok is likely one of the most heavily disputed topics in the local culinary scene.

There are those who say that you can’t name and shame a list of the ‘best’ Pad Thai dishes in the city because such a thing doesn’t exist. There are those who claim that it exists everywhere. There are those that will list out directions rather than place names (“corner of Narathiwas 24, Sukhumvit 12, 22, or Soi Bearing”), because they know street food stalls reign supreme here. And then there are those who are lost, hungry, and just simply in search of a little guidance in the field.

Our roundup — we’re sure you’ve guessed it — caters to the latter group.

Love it or hate it, Pad Thai is one of the most popular and well-known dishes in Thai cuisine. The tourists love it. A lot of locals (even if they don’t always openly say so) love it. And in general, it is a dish that is not hard to find in Bangkok at all.

But where should you begin if you wanted to suss out some of the city’s most recommended? Here, we’ve provided a rough guide of household names that are easy for the uninitiated to start with, and even for the fully initiated to enjoy.

Consider it a starting point or a fail-safe list to bookmark, with a variety of options that cater to different tastes. Celebrity chef Pad Thai? Natural wine pairing for your Pad Thai? Vegetarian options? They’ve got it all. You can fight us on this list, but Pad Thai is for everyone.

(Hero and featured image credit: Baan Phad Thai)

Where to really find the best Pad Thai in Bangkok