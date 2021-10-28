Where to eat and drink in Seoul, according to Nae:um’s chef Louis Han

Chef Louis Han has been gaining traction in Singapore since 2016.

Formerly of other Singapore-based restaurants Meta and the now-defunct Kimme, the South Korean native has embarked on a new adventure this year with Nae:um, his very own restaurant along Telok Ayer street that builds on multi-cultural experience abroad and in South Korea.

The result? Contemporary Seoul cuisine that impresses on all fronts. You don’t even have to take it from our review — the last we checked, the cosy restaurant had already been booked out for the rest of 2021.

Chef-Owner Louis Han of Naeum (Image credit: John Heng Da Photographer)

If you’re planning a trip sometime soon with the new South Korea – Singapore VTL scheme (effective 15 November, in case you need a reminder), we thought it was only apt that we asked the Gangnam native for some of his very own recommendations in the metropolitan city of Seoul.

(Hero and featured image: John Heng Da Photographer)

From upscale restaurants and Korean BBQ to a boozy night out, here’s where to eat and drink in Seoul, according to Chef Louis Han