Review: Aman Venice offers the poetic panorama of La Serenissima that every visitor longs for

Venice in Italian, is known as Venezia. It is also nicknamed La Serenissima, or The Most Serene — three words that barely come to mind as the renowned floating city is now battling an overtourism problem.

In a city heaving under the weight of daytrippers, finding tranquillity seems a fool’s errand. Yet Aman Venice — arguably the most luxurious hotel in the city and one that sits by the Grand Canal’s waterfront — emerges as a refuge of serenity, drawing a stark contrast between the swelling tourist tide and its own halo of calm.



As soon as you step within its compound, the noise fades, replaced by a soft hush that seems almost surreal. The manicured gardens and courtyard act as peaceful buffers, while the hotel’s lobby, with its grandiose design and soaring ceilings induce an immediate sense of calm.



Perhaps it’s the sanctity of history, for the majestic hotel is housed in Palazzo Papadopoli — only one of eight palazzi monumentali in Venice. Indeed, the property was constructed in the 1500s as a noble residence, and has the distinction of being one of Venice’s architectural gems.

As the centuries rolled on, the palatial edifice retained its historical grandeur and has come into the possession of the Arrivabene family for the last 200 years or so. It is in their watch that the Palazzo Papadopoli found a new destiny in the 21st century, joining hands with the Aman as a hotel in 2013 and who still reside on the topmost floor.

The rooms at Aman Venice

Perhaps it is the fact that the palazzo was built first and foremost as a home, but an intangible warmth exudes throughout the entire hotel. A large part of it was the friendly, respectful service that started from the moment you check in, to the time the concierge waves you goodbye as you board the water taxi to head back to the airport.

It helps that there are only 24 keys, and some suites offer tasteful recollections of Venice’s grand past. Indeed, its walls and ceilings were a canvas for one of Italy’s most iconic artists, Giambattista Tiepolo in the 1700s, who painted stunning frescoes. Tiepolo’s work is characterised by its ethereal lightness, dramatic composition, and exuberant colours, and stands as exemplary representations of the Venetian Baroque style to this day.



To balance the Rococo ostentation of Venice’s past, furnishings are kept elegant and contemporary, applied with a restraint hand by Belgian architect-designer Jean-Michel Gathy. The bed, often a centrepiece in such luxurious settings, is nothing short of an oasis of comfort. After a day of wandering the labyrinthine alleys of Venice, returning to such a haven is a pleasure beyond words.



However, it is perhaps the views that truly crown the experience. The suites that overlook the Grand Canal offer a tableau that is quintessentially Venetian. Gazing out, one witnesses the ballet of gondolas, and wood-clad speedboats streaking through the shimmering waters.

The restaurant at Aman Venice

For those whose rooms don’t face the Grand Canal need fear not as the restaurant where breakfast is served offers these views.



Arva, on the second floor is one of the most iconic spaces of Aman Venice, with gold trimmings and murano glass chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The most coveted tables are the three positioned flush to the soaring windows framing Venice’s panorama. The rest are placed in a cosy adjoining room.



The restaurant draws inspiration from the Latin word “arvum,” which translates to “cultivated land,” Arva champions a farm-to-table philosophy. Each dish is a testament to the richness of locally-sourced ingredients, epitomising the robust oceanic flavours of traditional Venetian cuisine and served by sturdy staffers with perfectly tousled hair.

Breakfast at Arva on the second floor is a special time.



We’d recommend getting up early, as early as 7am (breakfast begins at 6:30am) to truly take in a serene start to the day. There would be no other guests around, and you’d be accompanied only by the gentle murmur of the Grand Canal.



As the sun sets, Arva’s executive chef Matteo Panfilio fires up dinner service, serving up dishes from Venetian and Italian culinary traditions. The chef’s philosophy at Arva is grounded in the belief that the essence of a dish lies in the purity of its ingredients. This reverence for the inherent characteristics of raw produce translates into a menu that champions seasonal and local produce, many of which are sourced from Rialto market nearby. The flavours here are hence not only fresh, but also reflective of Venice’s unique terroir.

Given the lagoon’s mastery of the sea, we’d recommend diving into its seafood offerings. The Frittura di pesce “Veneziana” of battered and deep fried Venetian seafood is perfect for nibbly starters to share, and the Scallops, sourced from the lagoon is beautifully paired with basil and almond pesto while lemon celery and green apple freshens up the palate.

The facilities

At this point, it’s worth reiterating that the building that houses Aman Venice began life as a residence and that naturally means one might not find a swimming pool, nor a massive gym (the gym has two treadmills and some simple machines). Instead, there’s a handsome library with walls clad in 300-year-old Córdoba leather and wooden shelves rising up to the ceiling with antique books.



The courtyard is also a luxury in space-starved Venice, and guests can choose to have breakfast here. After all, lest we forget, the city is built on stilts above water and the entire patch of grass adjacent to the Grand Canal used to be a building that was torn down to make way for this greenery.

The Verdict

Aman Venice doesn’t merely define luxury through glittering grandeur; it weaves it through moments of profound peace in a city that never truly rests. Each cadence, from the muted tones gracing its walls to the gentle caress of Venetian breezes on its drapes, paints a portrait of tranquillity.

For the weary wanderers yearning for a quiet embrace without forsaking the essence of the lagoon, Aman Venice emerges as the quintessential choice.

Book Aman Venice here