Where to eat in St Moritz, according to Jeremy Degras, Executive Chef at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

St Moritz, a gem nestled in the Swiss Alps, is a destination where luxury meets tradition, and where culinary experiences are as exquisite as the scenic landscapes. Known for its world-class ski resorts, vibrant cultural scene, and breathtaking natural beauty, St Moritz attracts discerning travellers and ski enthusiasts from around the globe.



At the heart of this alpine sport paradise sits Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, a property whose iconic green-tiled tower stands as testament to the town’s rich history. Yet once the ski day is done and you’ve unzipped from your Moncler ski jacket, it always begs the question: “Is there anything decent to eat in St Moritz?”



Plenty. Just ask Jeremy Degras, the executive chef of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel. As the culinary mastermind behind the grand property, Degras presides over a realm of diverse gastronomic experiences. His career, decorated with experiences in France and Dubai’s finest restaurants, culminates in his current role, where he brings an unparalleled finesse to the hotel’s dining offerings.



Yet, even the most talented of chefs needs to step away from the heat of the kitchen to savour the deliciousness of the ski station. Where does a chef of his calibre dine when seeking inspiration, or simply a moment of down time?

“St. Moritz is a mecca for epicures and gourmets, with guests who appreciate good food,” he shares. “For many St. Moritzers, a weekly visit to the restaurant is part of a good time, whether with the family or with business partners.”

He continues: “It’s not just the natural beauty that captivates but also the diverse, high-quality culinary experiences that make this town a gastronomic hotspot.”

From enchanting mountain restaurants to historic dining haunts, here are the restaurants where chef Jeremy Degras, indulges in the best that St Moritz has to offer.



Let this be your guide for a taste of the extraordinary on your visit to this Alpine jewel.

Jeremy Degras’ top recommendations on where to eat in St Moritz: