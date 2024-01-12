Where to eat in St Moritz, according to Jeremy Degras, Executive Chef at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

St Moritz, a gem nestled in the Swiss Alps, is a destination where luxury meets tradition, and where culinary experiences are as exquisite as the scenic landscapes. Known for its world-class ski resorts, vibrant cultural scene, and breathtaking natural beauty, St Moritz attracts discerning travellers and ski enthusiasts from around the globe.
At the heart of this alpine sport paradise sits Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, a property whose iconic green-tiled tower stands as testament to the town’s rich history. Yet once the ski day is done and you’ve unzipped from your Moncler ski jacket, it always begs the question: “Is there anything decent to eat in St Moritz?”
Plenty. Just ask Jeremy Degras, the executive chef of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel. As the culinary mastermind behind the grand property, Degras presides over a realm of diverse gastronomic experiences. His career, decorated with experiences in France and Dubai’s finest restaurants, culminates in his current role, where he brings an unparalleled finesse to the hotel’s dining offerings.
Yet, even the most talented of chefs needs to step away from the heat of the kitchen to savour the deliciousness of the ski station. Where does a chef of his calibre dine when seeking inspiration, or simply a moment of down time?
“St. Moritz is a mecca for epicures and gourmets, with guests who appreciate good food,” he shares. “For many St. Moritzers, a weekly visit to the restaurant is part of a good time, whether with the family or with business partners.”
He continues: “It’s not just the natural beauty that captivates but also the diverse, high-quality culinary experiences that make this town a gastronomic hotspot.”
From enchanting mountain restaurants to historic dining haunts, here are the restaurants where chef Jeremy Degras, indulges in the best that St Moritz has to offer.
Let this be your guide for a taste of the extraordinary on your visit to this Alpine jewel.
Jeremy Degras’ top recommendations on where to eat in St Moritz:
Nestled in the heart of the mountains, Paradiso Restaurant is a haven for those who appreciate both the beauty of nature and the beauty of people. The restaurant is acclaimed for its stunning panoramic views, providing an almost theatrical backdrop for a culinary experience that includes seeing and being seen, so be sure to make a lunch reservation. “In winter, my go-to is black truffle cheese fondue or Pastry Chef Stefan Gerber’s famous Kaiserschmarrn, but don’t order both on the same day or your pants will be too tight,” jokes Chef Degras.
Chesa Veglia is not just a restaurant; it’s a journey into the heart of St Moritz’s history. Housed in one of the oldest buildings in the town, it offers a warm, inviting atmosphere that speaks volumes of its storied past. Its rustic interiors, complete with wooden beams and cozy fireplaces, create an enchanting setting for enjoying traditional Swiss and Italian cuisine. Chef Degras appreciates its authentic experience which is reflective of the genuine hospitality and rich culinary traditions that Chesa Veglia embodies. Food-wise, the chef says, “I would start with a Graubünden-style barley soup or an oxtail consommé flavoured with port wine, then the Charnigna Engiadinaisa (roasted veal Zurich-style from the Engadin) or the venison medallion with red wine sauce. Finally, don’t miss the Crêpes Suzette, prepared right in front of the guests.”
3 /5
A quintessential spot for evening rendezvous, the Renaissance Bar exudes a sophisticated charm. It’s a place where elegance meets relaxation, offering an extensive selection of finely crafted cocktails and an ambiance of refined luxury. Degras unwinds here over its “great cocktails and atmosphere highlighting the bar’s ability to blend a chic setting with a warm, welcoming vibe. It’s the ideal location for unwinding after a day on the slopes or for a quiet, classy night out in Saint Moritz. He says: “You cannot be in St. Moritz without trying the signature cocktail Fying St. Moritzino.”
4 /5
Glattfelder stands as a bastion of culinary authenticity in Saint Moritz, offering a rich assortment of local cheeses, meats, and other delicacies. This delicatessen prides itself on showcasing the best of regional produce, providing a true taste of the Swiss Alps. Diners with a penchant for caviar will be pleased to know that this is where Badrutt’s Palace kitchens source their caviar from, with caviar tastings available in the shop for visitors.
5 /5
For a truly unique and immersive dining experience, the barbecue spots scattered in the natural surroundings of Saint Moritz are unmatched. These spots offer a chance to engage with the simplicity and beauty of outdoor cooking, set against the backdrop of the Alpine landscape. “The barbecue areas are open to all and are popular with young and old,” says the chef. “They are synonymous with the fact that St. Moritz wants to offer its residents and guests the possibility of freedom and nature whenever and wherever they want: the sky or ‘top of the world’ is the border.”