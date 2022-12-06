Experience winter wonderland at these best ski resorts in America

USA is known for making everything big and ostentatious, so why should skiing be an exception?

As compared to ski resorts in locales like Japan, Australia and New Zealand, ski resorts in America are much larger in scale with over 2,500 acres of skiing terrain available at most properties.

Besides the sheer size of the terrain, skiing in the region has many other benefits too: North American resorts benefit from much more snow than their European counterparts, which makes it the ideal location for powder hunters. If you’re planning on travelling to the States for some slopes this winter season, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite ski resorts in America to help you with your planning.

The best ski resorts in America to visit on your next trip:

(Hero and featured image credit: Sam Axness for Aspen Snowmass)