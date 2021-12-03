Airbnb will let you stay at the actual ‘Home Alone’ house this Christmas

This holiday season, Airbnb x Home Alone wants to help you eat all the junk food and watch all the rubbish you want with nobody there to stop you.

On Wednesday, the home rental giant announced it’s giving classic holiday movie fans the dream opportunity to spend a night in the original Home Alone house.

The Airbnb x Home Alone House

The staywill take place “while the McCallisters are away on their annual trip,” and will allow up to four guests to relive their favourite scenes and get into the true holiday spirit. The best part? Big brother Buzz McCallister will play host and be there to hand over the keys to his family’s Chicago home.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” Buzz shared in a statement, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

During their stay, guests will enjoy a bit of holiday magic thanks to the home’s gorgeous holiday decorations, all the ’90s junk food they can handle, and of course, a few of Chicago’s finest pizzas.

Guests will also get the chance to set their own booby traps and have a casual meet-and-greet with a real-life tarantula. And of course, guests can watch the entire film franchise as well as the newest holiday adventure in the series, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz added. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

And, because this is the season of giving, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, whose mission is to maintain and improve the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

The stay for four lucky fans will happen on 12 December 2021. And bookings go live Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm CT (December 8 12:30 am IST) at airbnb.com/homealone. The stay costs US$25 (approx. S$35) and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.