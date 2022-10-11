Lifestyle Asia
11 Oct 2022 05:55 PM

The Belmond x Maison Ruinart Coquelicot is – quite literally – a dream boat

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer

Luxury travel by boat is all the rage these days. Hot on the heels of news on Four Seasons’ luxury “floating hotel” is Belmond’s Coquelicot, a new luxury barge by the hospitality group that’ll be a part of its unmatched French collection come May 2023.

To create an unparalleled experience for guests on board, they will collaborate with Maison Ruinart, the world’s oldest champagne house, for this journey.

Travellers will be invited to a private tasting lunch by Maison Ruinart’s Chef In Residence Valérie Radou and Coquelicot Head Chef on the vessel, marking the inaugural debut of a Maison Ruinart’s chef cooking a private “four-hands” lunch outside the Champagne house. Apart from a mouthwatering lunch, guests onboard the Coquelicot are also set to discover Maison Ruinart’s latest sustainability initiatives during private guided tours of the historic Taissy vineyard.

  Master Bedroom
    Master Bedroom
  Master bedroom – bathroom
    Master bedroom – bathroom
  Indoor salon
    Indoor salon
  Upper Deck
    Upper Deck

In line with the glasses of bubbly that guests can partake in, Coquelicot will also bring travellers along a cinematic and highly personalised journey of Champagne, cruising along the region’s canals while revealing exquisite views from a unique vantage point.

Here, three elegant cabins will be housed in the Belmond Coquelicot — each with marble ensuite facilities, of course — as well as an indoor salon with an exceptional champagne bar. If you’re one to watch the world go by as the boat gently meanders through the waterways, the vessel’s top deck is where you’ll spend the most time at. The luxuriously decked space comprises two seating lounges, an open kitchen and a shaded dining area for you to properly kick back and relax.

Ready to take it easy in the arms of luxury? Find out more about the booking the journey on board Belmond’s Coquelicot here.

Cruises Belmond luxury boat Maison Ruinart Coquelicot

Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. Constantly curious (read: chatty), she's the type who'll initiate conversations even with strangers in a shared taxi.

 
