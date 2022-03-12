5 trendiest boutique hotels in Malaysia to book right now

There is nothing wrong with wanting to stay in a location filled with picture-perfect moments, and you can achieve that with our guide to the best boutique hotels in Malaysia.

Social media has changed the way we travel, especially when these platforms can influence us. These days, it’s all about hunting for an ideal location to match your aesthetics.

Thanks to social media, the ability to search for the latest trendy stay is possible with a few simple clicks. We curated a guide filled with Instagram-worthy boutique hotels that guarantee a joyous time for all fully vaccinated guests. If you adore travelling in style, finding a superb location to unwind and conduct a photo shoot (for the ‘gram) is just the thing for you.

Thankfully, Malaysia is blessed with a plethora of boutique hotels to visit. Without further ado, scroll down to see what we’ve curated to cure your travel bug.

Book a stay at these best boutique hotels in Malaysia now:

Kloe Hotel

Without a doubt, Kloe hotel has become a popular choice for a weekend rendezvous. With 80 picturesque rooms and five artist lofts, booking a stay here is a treat in its own unique way. Located in the heart of KL, the interior evokes a New York-style flair for an authentic boutique feel. Don’t miss out on the Artist Lofts, as the themes revolve around music, garden, books, food and art. If you’re feeling hungry, check out Monroe for a hearty brunch.

Book here

The Edison George Town, Penang

Contemporary chic with a colonial charm, The Edison is a great spot to stay in Penang. This restored Colonial mansion is a beautiful sight filled with historical characters. When you book your stay, explore the lounge and courtyard for its elegant atmosphere. If you love the pool, The Cabanas is a great place to lounge.

Book here

Rosa Malacca

If you’re looking for industrial chic, Rosa Malacca is where you need to be. Nestled along with the famous Jonker Street Market, this hotel is a must visit for its pleasing architecture of raw materials with bright interiors. The room evokes that homey feel with its plush set-up and amenities. In addition, the courtyard is a great place to enjoy the weather over a hearty breakfast.

Book here

M Boutique, Ipoh

Boasting traces of a colonial past, M Boutique replicates the pre-war shophouses in historical Malaya. This quaint space is a dreamy escape with the wood and rattan blend for a modern feel. There are three thematic floors to explore, from The Adventure, The Majestic and The Excelsior. Take your pick as each room projects a different ambience.

Book here

The Rucksack Caratel, Melaka

Need a break from the bustling city? Book a stay at The Rucksack Caratel. The hotel offers a beautiful experience with fun activities at the Caravan Park and Sound Stage. If you need to cool off, take a dip at the pool (with strict SOP, of course). Pick a room that caters to your taste, from the Garden Suite with Jacuzzi to Deluxe Twin (pool and garden view) and the Buddy Caravan (with bunk beds).

Book here

Hero and featured image credit: Rosa Malacca

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.