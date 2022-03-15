6 best boutique resorts in Langkawi for an unforgettable weekend retreat

Planning for a short vacation nearby but want to make the most out of your budget? Check out these best boutique resorts in Langkawi.

While a boutique resort doesn’t offer the typical experience expected of a luxury hotel chain such as perks from the loyalty programme (free nights and bonus points) and guaranteed standards, it arguably presents better value for the money you choose to splash out.

For one, these boutique resorts in Langkawi have fewer rooms and suites to manage, so you receive a more personalised service in a more congenial atmosphere. You might also encounter fewer guests sharing a swimming pool. The resort is also likely family–run, so you may be introduced to the owner and benefit from developing a personal relationship for your subsequent visits.

The independence of the boutique hotel means that they are more receptive to accommodating your requests such as late check-outs. Not to mention, each property is uniquely designed, so you get a sense of the place, rather than the uniformity of a chain hotel.

The next time you hop over to Langkawi, these boutique resorts should be at the top of your list.

6 best boutique resorts in Langkawi for 2022:

Ambong-Ambong Rainforest Retreat

A more democratically priced sister property of the exquisite Ambong-Ambong Pool Villas, the primary difference between the two is that the Rainforest Retreat doesn’t come with a private pool in every unit. However, guests can still frolic in a massive swimming pool underneath the luxuriant foliage.

With only 11 suites, studios and cottages on site, privacy is a guarantee. Each unit is sustainably built as no tree was felled during construction. Silence is only pierced by songs from the creatures inhabiting the forest. Evening is typically abuzz with adorable primates browsing for young shoots and their antics can be observed from the balcony of your villa. When you’re hungry, stroll down to the best Japanese restaurant, Unkaizan, in Langkawi, situated at the entrance of the boutique resort.

What we like most: The privacy and wildlife spotting.

Book now

Temple Tree Resort

No two properties are alike here. Temple Tree Resort prides itself on offering a one-of-a-kind experience throughout each of its 20 beautifully appointed suites. The distinctive suite is either modelled after Malay architecture or teeming with colonial influences both inside and out – think features like houses on stilts, geometric latticework, wooden furniture, and an airy layout that cools the room naturally.

The Colonial House, for instance, is evocative of a stately mansion in Penang, while the Estate House metaphorically transports you to Ipoh where it was once awash in the riches of a booming mining industry. At the heart of the resort is the Temple Tree Bar & Restaurant, a juxtaposition of contemporary furnishing and classic interiors. On the menu are signature cocktails such as the Temple Tree Sling and Vietnamese Mojito, as well as an expansive wine list.

What we like most: The eclectic and Instagrammable collective.

Book now

The Gemalai Village

To escape the claustrophobic concrete jungle, those in the know often turn to Sekinchan and the town’s endless paddy fields. Just north of Pantai Cenang, holidaymakers can completely detox by staying the evening at Gemalai Village’s cottages that are built amongst lush paddy fields, without giving up on comfort.

Don’t be deceived by the rustic exterior, each chalet is appointed with modern conveniences such as a massive flat-screen TV and rain shower. The most enticing of all, however is the private balcony. After all, why stay in nature if you can’t invite it in? The resort also provides free bicycles to its guests; you can cycle down to Pantai Cenang or explore the quaint Beras Terbakar hamlet.

What we like most: Waking up to panoramas of paddy fields.

Book now

Panji Panji Tropical Wooden Home

A flawless marriage of masonry and wood, and of tranquility and verdancy, a night at Panji Panji feels as though you are retiring to a tropical garden. Mere minutes from the beach, each villa is flanked by soaring broad-leaved trees and swaying palms, while overlooking the inviting swimming pool.

With only a handful of such units available, you are promised complete peace and quiet. If you just want to while away the time engrossed in a book, you can do so on a daybed offered in certain units too. The larger villa caters to small families, and comes with a bedroom outfitted with a mosquito net. In lieu of a bar on site, Panji Panji tempts guests with specialty coffee served at the Smiling Buffalo.

What we like most: Coffee and greenery.

Book now

Bon Ton Antique Wooden Villas

Few accommodations in Malaysia welcome pets. Even rarer are those that keep their own pets. One such resort is Bon Ton. Comprising eight individually designed villas, each unit is at least a century old. However, beyond the traditional façade, they are thoroughly modern.

Outfitted with bathtubs, coffee makers and other creature comforts, the villas are deliberately built in such a way to maximise the frontage towards the resort’s pool and lagoon. Since pet owners are welcome, your furry friends too can be checked in. The resort is also home to many sociable creatures, while the Langkawi animal shelter is only around the corner.

What we like most: Pet-friendly

Book now

Sunset Valley Holiday Houses

Sited on a large swathe of land fringed by miles of paddy fields, Sunset Valley may be located away from the bustling Pantai Cenang, but still offers views of the equally enchanting setting sun. The latest addition to the collection of modern villas built in the style of traditional Malay architecture is the inviting 2.5-bedroom Villa Bunga Raya that comes with a private swimming pool.

Run by an expat couple who have been living in Malaysia for close to two decades, the boutique resort has amassed exceptional reviews especially by couples and small families. We can understand why – the swimming pool has a magnificent backdrop, there are plenty of BBQ facilities and each spacious unit has its own veranda.

What we like most: The rural atmosphere and a sunset to die for.

Book now

(All images by respective boutique resorts in Langkawi)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.