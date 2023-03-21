8 best hotel packages in Hong Kong for the long Easter weekend this April 2023

Looking to get away during the upcoming Easter break? We’ve found the best hotel packages in Hong Kong for a quick vacation this April – the ones that will transport you to a world of luxury with brilliant meals, luxurious spa sessions and more.

Now that Hong Kong has properly opened back up, the city has become a top destinations among Singaporeans looking for a quick getaway, especially one that’s filled with good food and shopping at every turn. This year, Singaporeans enjoy a four-day weekend for Easter, making the Cantonese city perfect for those looking to escape the grind while indulging in some of the best food and entertainment options in the region. It doesn’t hurt that Hong Kong is only about a three-hour plane ride away too.

Whether you want to splurge on food, participate in Easter activities, or simply unwind, this list of curated deals has it all. Let these hotels in Hong Kong spoil you with the best packages, which include dining and spa credits, festive delights, and limited-time activities.

Below are our picks of the best hotel packages in Hong Kong that’s perfect for the long weekend in April. Have an egg-cellent holiday!

The best hotel packages in Hong Kong for the long Easter weekend this April 2023: