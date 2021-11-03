The most Instagrammable hotels in Melbourne to stay at for your upcoming vacation

With so many VTL countries opening up for Singaporeans to travel to, where are you planning to head to?

While there’s an undying allure of a European holiday in Italy, France or Switzerland, you might not be willing to take the risk with a long haul flight now. If you’re planning to travel to somewhere nearer, and you’re not one for another Asian country like South Korea anytime soon, you’re in luck. It was just announced that Singaporeans would be able to travel to the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria from 21 November, and that includes some of our favourite cities like Melbourne and Sydney.

Melbourne is best known for being a city full of artistic expression and fantastic coffee culture. (Dmitry Osipenko on Unsplash)

While Sydney tends to outshine the others with attractions like the iconic Sydney Opera House, we’re making a case for Melbourne, the coastal capital of Victoria state. Consistently voted as one of the world’s most liveable cities, Melbourne is best known for being a city full of artistic expression and fantastic coffee culture.

Yet, where’s a discerning traveller going to rest at after a day of adventure? We’re not making do with a scrummy locale this time — after all, it’s been too long since we’ve last travelled and we deserve nothing but a well-rested (and pampering) holiday experience.

(Hero and featured image credit: United Places)

From luxurious locales to cosy boutiques, here are the best hotels in Melbourne to stay at: