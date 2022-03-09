7 ‘gram-worthy hotels in Sydney to book for your next vacation

Booking a trip to Sydney soon? We’ve got you covered.
For a city as dynamic as Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, you won’t ever run out of things to do. Take a stroll to Sydney Opera House and revel in the stunning beauty that is Jørn Utzon’s architectural genius, or tan at Bondi Beach after dining at one of the city’s restaurants — the list really is quite endless. The common denominator to enjoying Sydney in its entirety? A good night’s sleep at a beautiful hotel, of course.
As diverse as the activities are here, the restful options in the city range from upscale hotels to quaint, private establishments that’ll impress just about any kind of traveller. From luxurious hotels to boutique options, here are the best hotels in Sydney to check into.
7 best hotels in Sydney to book for your next trip in 2022:
Vaccinated travellers from Singapore can head to Sydney via the VTL. For the full list of instructions on what you’ll need to get yourself travel ready to Australia, head to the link here.
(Hero and featured image credit: Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour & The Old Clare Hotel)
Design lovers will fall in love with The Old Clare Hotel. Think exposed brick walls and incredibly high ceilings inherited from its former life as a brewery, and all dressed up with mid-century furniture for that newtro look. While we’re not sleeping (read: knocked out) on the custom superking-sized beds, we’re pigging out on the three in-house dining establishments’ mouthwatering dishes.
What was once a concrete container terminal has now transformed into Sydney’s latest Harbourfront darling. Barangaroo precinct is home to plenty of walking and cycling trails, stunning verdant areas perfect for a lazy afternoon picnic, a good selection of shopping and dining joints and of course, Crown Towers Hotel. Here, guests can relax in one of the 349 rooms and villas available, and we suggest making it a point to tan by the infinity pool, which overlooks Sydney Harbour.
If a sexy, apartment-style room in the city is what you’re looking for, then A by Adina is your best bet. There are a ton of joints around the building to head out to, but tired guests need not go far; simply head to the hotel’s very own Dean & Nancy on 22 for some delectable bites, delicious cocktails, and gorgeous photo opportunities in the mid-century–inspired space.
Spicers Potts Point is a boutique hotel you’ll definitely feel comfortable in the moment you walk in. Each of the 20-rooms are clean and sophisticated, fashioned in a timeless Hamptons-style design and filled with plenty of natural light. The location is fantastic too; it’s in a neighbourhood that’s nestled between the city and Bondi Beach, complete with bars and restaurants you won’t want to miss.
The Fullerton Hotel Sydney opened early 2020, and is the Singaporean hotel brand’s first overseas outpost. The 416-room hotel is located right smack in the middle of Sydney’s luxury shopping district, making it a leisurely 25-minute stroll from attractions like the Sydney Opera House. Rooms here are not as contemporary as you’d expect from a new hotel, but serves well to reflect the hotel’s historical location. Miss a bit of Singapore while you’re here? The Place restaurant also offers famed Singaporean dishes like laksa and chicken rice.
Paramount House Hotel won’t be like any boutique hotel you’ve ever stayed at. The industrial-chic, beautifully designed locale is located in the former headquarters of Paramount Picture Studio, complete with a Golden Age cinema in the basement for guests to enjoy. Here, step into any of the 29 rooms and suites and you’ll be hard pressed to leave, especially since they were designed to make you feel as though you were heading back to an apartment you already own in the quaint neighbourhood. Trust us, this one’s worth a stay.
If it’s the views of Darling Harbour you hanker after, then Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour is the hotel to book for your next stay. The establishment ticks all the boxes: massive floor-to-ceiling windows, seductive wraparound harbour views that we could stare at for hours, and an elegant, Insta-worthy design. Head to Atelier, the hotel’s French restaurant for a delicious dinner, before dropping by the elegant Champagne Bar (home to over 50 champagnes) for a nightcap unlike any other.