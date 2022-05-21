Get a good night’s rest at these luxury hotels in London

There really isn’t any other city in the world that does luxury hotels as well as London.
Just think about it: stunning, storied buildings everywhere and a tradition of hospitality that’s just as rich — you’ll almost feel like you’re part of the attraction when you’re staying there. It’s giving main character energy, and we’re all here for it. Now all that’s left to do is to fall in love in a book store with a British-accented stranger.
And while we’d fall asleep just about anywhere when our batteries are running low, we have to admit that the night’s a little better when we’re cozying up under a buttery duvet at a luxury locale, especially in London, where luxury hotels seem to go the extra mile in delivering style and comfort to its lucky visitors.
If you’re looking for a sign for you live your best — as the Gen Zs like to call it — material gworl dreams, this it it. We’ve rounded some of our favourite luxury hotels in London, from big chains to smaller boutique joints for every type of holidaymaker.
Here’s our guide to the best luxury hotels in London:
(Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, London)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Hyde Park is one of London’s most iconic attractions, so what better way to get a superb view of the greens than by staying at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park? The luxurious hotel is located in Knightsbridge, and the experience first begins with a hot flannel and soothing cup of lemongrass tea that are served to guests when they first step in. Each of the rooms and suites are dressed in a similar pastel palette with Art Deco touches and Miller Harris bath amenities. As for your meals, you’d be pleased to know that two Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is situated within the the premises, so you’re promised a gastronomic adventure on days you’re too tired to head out.
2 /12
In a modern world that’s constantly updating itself, there’s a sense of nostalgia and old-world glamour that we really appreciate at The Savoy Hotel. All of the 267 luxury guest rooms and suites are dressed in a distinctive Edwardian or Art Deco design, many of which come with stunning views of River Thames and London’s most significant landmarks. When we’re not basking in the sun at the swimming pool atrium or working out at one of the two gym areas, you’ll find us pigging out at Savoy Grill by Gordon Ramsay or the River Restaurant.
3 /12
You know you’re in for a fun time at any of The Standard outposts, and The Standard, London is no exception. The interior is inspired by the 1970s, and each of the 266 rooms are fashioned with enough retro touches that would make any design-lover scream with joy. If you like intimate spaces, the snug Cosy Core rooms are perfect for you, but guests who like a bit more real estate can stay in the terraced suites, complete with outdoor bathtubs overlooking the dramatic St Pancras station. Sweeties is the locale’s very own cocktail bar, discotheque and late-night lounge, and is where you’ll find us on most nights, otherwise we’ll be up enjoying the breeze up on The Rooftop or dining at Decimo, helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias.
4 /12
The Waldorf Hilton, London is safe choice for holidaymakers who come to the city. Apart from the handsome Edwardian interiors and the comfortable Hilton beds, the 298-room hotel also features an incredibly classy indoor pool and a neat selection of dining options for anytime of the day.
5 /12
Location is key, and Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square is the perfect spot for any traveller. It’s minutes from the Underground (Tower Hill) and the Docklands Light Railway, plus, you can take a relaxed stroll across the river to places of interest like Borough Market, Shakespeare’s Globe and Tate Modern. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate using the facilities at the expansive 24-hour Fitness Centre or the adjoining yoga studio, before relaxing in the gold mosaic-walled at The Spa at the Four Seasons. Hungry already? Just head to La Dame de Pic, Mei Ume, or Rotunda Bar and Lounge.
6 /12
The Langham, London is an iconic name in the city. Besides having over 150 years of experience providing top-notch service in an upscale, elegant locale, it’s also a favourite amongst those who come to the city to shop, as it’s nestled between the shopping districts of Regent Street and Bond Street. Complimentary Perrier-Joët is available all day at the Lounge for those staying in Club rooms, but for an even better boozy night out, head straight to Artesian a buzzy bar with top-class cocktails.
7 /12
Rosewood London may be incredibly grand, luxurious and stylish, but it doesn’t carry itself with the same sort of uppity service that you might expect from a place as opulent as this. The lavish space has rooms in four categories, all of which come with Czech & Speake toiletries and DIY cocktail kits. The higher category rooms have much-appreciated details like complimentary snacks and soft drinks included as well. Other atmospheric sites within the premises include Scarfes Bar, Holborn Dining Room, and The Sense spa.
8 /12
The modern, comfortable rooms and fragrant L’Occitane toiletries are only some of the smallest reasons why a stay at Shangri-La The Shard, London is worth the price. The name of the hotel speaks for itself — it occupies levels 34 to 52 of the iconic skyscraper, which is also why you’ll get unbeatable 360-degree views of the capital from just about every corner. Did we also mention an infinity pool on the 52nd floor? We’re on our way.
9 /12
As much as we love grand palace-like hotels, townhouse establishments have a different and suitably more endearing charm, and can be just as luxurious. Number Sixteen, for instance, features 41 homey bedrooms with individual decor and colourful fabrics hand-picked by Kit Kemp, all of which come together to create a quintessentially British experience. The picturesque premises are also leisurely stroll (less than 10 minutes!) to V&A, The Science Museum and the Natural History Museum, and you have access to other parts of London via the South Kensington tube station that’s just two minutes away by foot.
10 /12
A stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace and London’s theatre district lies The Mayfair Townhouse, a polished yet playful destination that spans 15 connecting Georgian houses. Here, you’ll find a curated collection of interesting commissioned art pieces along the hallways, alongside classy mid-century modern pieces. If you’re here alone, the snug cabin rooms come with their own flight of stairs, fashioned in swanky colourway of navy blue, teal and gold, while classic rooms come fitted with dressing tables and work stations. As for your meals, the in-house Dandy Bar and the Club Room are managed by Michelin-starred chef Adam Simmonds.
11 /12
It’s not hard to spot The Connaught Hotel: just look out for the water feature by Japanese architect Tadao Ando just by its entrance. While high-end restaurants are aplenty around the area, guests are more than welcome to dine at in-house establishments like three Michelin-starred Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, the stylish Jean-Georges at The Connaught, The Connaught Grill, The Connaught Bar, and more. As for your rooms, they come with views of Adams Row, Carlos Place or the inner courtyard, and are all finished with a chic, toned-down grey palette.
12 /12
Stepping into The Mandrake will transport you to a world separate from the surrounding area. Its most famous Jurema is a gorgeous verdant interior terrace that’s set over three stories, complete with walls of jasmine and passion flower. The interior of the hotel, including its rooms, offer the same kind of manicured elegance you’re used to. Suites come dressed in velvet, feathers, four-poster beds and chandeliers, while the basic bedrooms and the penthouse are a little more basic in design compared to the sensual suites. Although there isn’t a spa here, you’ll find Soul Healing Sessions, Crystalline Sound Baths, Gong Baths, and Crystal Facials and Readings offered within the property — perfect for guests who want to tune into their spiritual selves.