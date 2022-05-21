Get a good night’s rest at these luxury hotels in London

There really isn’t any other city in the world that does luxury hotels as well as London.

Just think about it: stunning, storied buildings everywhere and a tradition of hospitality that’s just as rich — you’ll almost feel like you’re part of the attraction when you’re staying there. It’s giving main character energy, and we’re all here for it. Now all that’s left to do is to fall in love in a book store with a British-accented stranger.

And while we’d fall asleep just about anywhere when our batteries are running low, we have to admit that the night’s a little better when we’re cozying up under a buttery duvet at a luxury locale, especially in London, where luxury hotels seem to go the extra mile in delivering style and comfort to its lucky visitors.

If you’re looking for a sign for you live your best — as the Gen Zs like to call it — material gworl dreams, this it it. We’ve rounded some of our favourite luxury hotels in London, from big chains to smaller boutique joints for every type of holidaymaker.

Here’s our guide to the best luxury hotels in London:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, London)