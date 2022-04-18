Planning a trip to Seoul? Here are the best luxury hotels in the city to book

Since the South Korea-Singapore VTL opened in November last year, travellers in the sunny island have been slowly but surely making their way to the country for a much-needed vacation.

The appeal is obvious — the better weather, delicious food, fashion, a whole host of activities, and just a completely different scenery, it’s easy to see why Seoul is the top choice for Singaporean holidaymakers. That, coupled with the fact that there isn’t any other country in the East Asian region that’s quarantine-free for visitors is probably a big pull factor too.

For those planning a trip to Seoul, we’ve got your accommodations covered with these luxury hotels. After all, if there’s anything you should splurge on today, it’s a relaxing night in. Because this is probably your first, if not one of your first trips abroad in a long time, and you wouldn’t want to spend it mucking about in a hostel like you used to…right?

Read on for the full list.

The best luxury hotels in Seoul to book for your next flight out of here:

(Hero and featured image credit: Josun Palace)