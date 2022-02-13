14 luxury villas in Southeast Asia for that exotic, well-deserved getaway

It’s February already and Valentine’s Day is knocking at our doors.
The most romantic day of the year is already persuading us to step out and revel in the beauty of love a bit more. Now, we’re here to make sure that this time, you do it in the most romantic way possible.
Nothing screams “just the two of us” better than escaping to someplace with your loved one where it’s literally just the two of you spending quality time with each other. And if you’ve been planning that love-filled quick getaway, you’re in for a treat. That’s because we’ve scouted out some of the most romantic villas in Southeast Asia for you to take that much awaited vacation.
Southeast Asia is a popular tourist destination and for reasons more than one. From a tropical climate, vast greens, and serene beaches to rich culture and appetising food, there’s so much that this part of the world has to offer. The perfect icing on the cake being the private island resorts, secluded villas, and romantic luxury hotels spanning across the lands of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Bali, and Cambodia, among others.
With private pools, ornate interiors, spa facilities, and experiential dining, these romantic villas embrace their environs as much as they are swathed in luxury. Amidst lush greenery where the vast skies meet a clear blue ocean, your stay at these resorts is going to be nothing short of magical.
Here are the best luxury villas in Southeast Asia for that well-deserved getaway:
(Hero Image Courtesy: Mia Resort ; Featured Image Courtesy: Song Saa Island Resort)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Villa Hin, Koh Samui, Thailand
- Alila Villas, Bali, Indonesia
- Mandala The Bay, Bali, Indonesia
- Sira Beach House, Tanjung, Indonesia
- Villa Leelawadee, Por Bay, Thailand
- Song Saa Private Island Resort, Cambodia
- Six Senses Ocean Villa, Con Dao, Vietnam
- One&Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia
- Four Seasons, Langkawi, Malaysia
- Amanpulo, Pamalican Island, Philippines
- Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa, Thailand
- The Istana, Uluwatu, Indonesia
- Mia Resort, Nha Trang, Vietnam
- Ambong Pool Villas, Langkawi, Malaysia
Owing to its eclectic design that incorporates the natural geological formation into its construct, Villa Hin is also known as The Rock House. Created with an idea of providing modern luxury right in the middle of tropical greens and clear blue waters, this romantic villa would make for the perfect stay, especially if unwinding in the laps of nature is on your bucket list. It is fully equipped with all the amenities one would need for a comfortable stay along with facilities like access to a private beach, romantic dinner areas, theatre room, and tennis court, amongst many others.
Image: courtesy Villa Hin
With garden, cliff edge, and hillside villas that come with a view of the ocean and private pools and showers, this is one of the most romantic destinations in Southeast Asia. Combined with exquisitely themed restaurants, a sunset cabana bar, and a spa that caters to holistic well-being, the properties at Alila Villas promise a memorable stay. Feeling adventurous? Look forward to experiences like stand up paddle-boarding, yoga, aerial yoga, private BBQ dinners, trekking and cycling tours, alongside a slew of traditional Balinese activities that would make your stay even more authentic. If its location atop a panoramic plateau above lime stone cliffs isn’t impressive enough, its modern, minimalistic interiors should do it for you.
Image: courtesy Alila Villas
A romantic villa in Bali that’s surrounded by deep crystal-clear waters, The Bay is the newest place by Mandala and totally worth checking out for any romantic getaway. Constructed with a modernism that also embraces traditional Balinese architecture, this island resort will have you hooked at first glance. The place also boasts outdoor showers, an open-plan kitchen and living space, fire pit entertainment area, and a magnificent swimming pool that overlooks the clifftop and vast ocean.
Image: courtesy Mandala The Bay
Built on six acres of stunning coconut groves, surrounded by clear waters and white sand, Sira Beach House is a beachfront tropical paradise that’ll have you swooning. This private island resort houses a private pool, tennis court, and luxury spa facilities.
It’s the perfect place for you to enjoy a relaxing vacation while also indulging in activities that are within the reach of the beach house. Scuba diving and snorkelling are the best ways to experience marine life, but if you prefer experiences on land, then golf, trekking to the rim of Mount Rinjani, and visits to local markets and heritage locations are some of the other activities you can also enjoy during your stay.
Image: courtesy Sira Beach House
Flaunting a distinctive design that combines spacious architecture and the scenic outdoors, Villa Leelawadee is a sight to behold. It’s also an equally stunning place to stay at. The new-age minimalist design here comes with high wooden ceilings, a gazebo sunroof, wide lawns, and luxurious interiors, all of which are enveloped with a contemporary Scandinavian aesthetic. The highlight however, is its long infinity pool that boasts unforgettable panoramic views.
Image: courtesy Villa Leelawadee
Song Saa is one of the most beautiful and best private island resorts in Cambodia. Offering luxury as well as serenity to the heart and soul, it is perfect for that intimate romantic getaway, and houses different types of accommodation options, ranging from jungle villas and ocean-view ones to experiential overwater villas. They also offer various activities and adventures like snorkelling, sea kayaking, in-villa movie experience, island safari, scuba diving, and nature treasure hunt, among others.
Image: courtesy Song Saa Island Resort
A private hideaway set amidst pristine waters and a national park, this luxurious beach resort offers sun-bleached bamboo villas that are inspired by traditional fishing villages. Nestled in a secluded part of the Con Dao Island, Six Senses has fifty luxurious villas and residences here with a private infinity pool and private garden shower in each of them.
Besides distinctively themed restaurants and bars, the property also accommodates an open-air meditation and yoga pavilion, coconut oil workshop, a nail bar, and exclusive treatment rooms. You can also indulge in snorkelling trips, trekking, private sunset getaways, historical tours, and gardening experiences during your stay here.
Image: courtesy Six Senses Con Dao
A luxurious villa in Malaysia, One&Only Desaru Coast is a paradise that every “beach person” must check out. Offering a collection of private homes and luxury suites, the property promises an exuberant getaway for that well-deserved mind and body rejuvenation. Each villa has its own private pool, generous indoor and outdoor spaces, and lavish showers, but there are three variations to choose from.
Pick one of their rainforest suites if you wish to be surrounded by a lush green canopy or choose an ocean villa if you just can’t get enough of the refreshing ocean breeze (and remarkable views). For the best of both worlds however, we recommend Villa One. The resort’s Chenot Spa also has personalised wellness programmes inspired by ancient and new wisdoms to recharge you back to health.
Image: courtesy One&Only Resorts
Nestled in a UNESCO World Geopark and surrounded by a tropical rainforest, clear waters, and limestone cliffs, this island resort makes for a spectacular retreat. The Malay-style luxury villas and pavilions are a serene haven that every couple would love to escape to. Spend your time here by swimming in your private plunge pool, idling at your private terrace, exploring the neighbouring mangrove forests and rivers, enjoying authentic Malay cuisine, or loosening up at The Geo Spa. Also, make the most of your stay by revelling in experiences like kayaking, enjoying the sky bridge and cable car, lounging at the fish house, and cosying up in the adult quiet pool.
Image: courtesy Booking.com
Flanked by pristine reefs and white sand beaches, Amanpulo is one of the best private island resorts that would be an ideal getaway destination for anyone looking to escape the bustle of city life. Set on the beachfront or sheltered within a forest canopy, their private villas and casitas are literal tropical paradises. Providing a generous space and stunning views in complete privacy, each villa comes with a private pool, a private chef, and butler. You can also choose from the range of beach, treetop, or hillside casitas that are an exquisite combination of luxury and nature.
The property also offers activities like diving, kite surfing, and fishing expeditions, while its in-house spa and wellness centre have facilities like treatment suites, a Pilate studio, yoga pavilion, and several tennis courts amongst others.
Image: courtesy Amanpulo
Sri Panwa pool and spa resort defines opulence like no other, and is easily one of the most luxurious options you’ll find in Phuket. With breathtaking views of the South-eastern tip of the island and a design that brings comfort, luxury, and tropical outdoors together, their villas and residencies feel like private homes. Each is furnished exquisitely and equipped with everything one might need during their stay. Apart from numerous villas, the luxury property also has various thematic restaurants, a rooftop bar, a pool club, a lounge area, and a cooking school. Their Cool Spa provides different spa treatments and services along with salon facilities.
Image: courtesy Sri Panwa
If you’re seeking a getaway that’s all about holistic wellness, health optimisation, and rejuvenation, then gift yourself and your other half a retreat at The Istana. While the stay options include different private and luxury suites to wind down in, it is their health and wellness services that give this destination an edge. They offer a variety of wellness-centric services, including cryotherapy, sensory deprivation tanks, infrared and sound dome sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools. A cliffside yoga shala and a meditation hall is also on hand for your wellness needs. Other facilities worth a mention? The fine dining and lounging areas, cinema room, library, cliffside fire pit, and zen gardens.
Image: courtesy The Istana
Cocooned between the Nha Trang and Cam Ranh cliffs, Mia is a secluded beach resort that redefines luxury. The boutique resort is home to ten spacious residences overlooking the clear blue waters and lush greenery, and is designed with sustainability as its guiding principle. Built using eco-friendly materials, the rooms and villas further establish a deeper connection with their surrounding environment. Their wine-and-dine facilities include three classy restaurants and bar, but you should also make time for Xanh Spa, which offers specialised treatments for a tailor-made experience. A fitness centre, tennis court, two infinity pools, and a private beach are some of the many facilities this property also offers.
Image: courtesy Mia Resort
Ambong has a collection of nine exclusive luxury pool villas with picturesque views of the skies and the seas. Each villa has its own pool, lanai, and a kitchenette along with an outdoor dining area. The chic tropical interiors complement the natural environment splendidly, so you can be sure of a memorable (and Instagrammable) experience. The plush property is also equipped with private dining areas, a spa, and outdoor activities like excursions, yoga sessions, cooking classes, and sea safaris. While you can enjoy some delectable dishes at their restaurant Rimba, their rooftop bar with a sunset view is the perfect to let loose at as its mixologist satiates all your cocktail desires.
Image: courtesy Booking.com
FAQs
What is the average cost of staying in a luxury villa?
The price of staying in a private luxury villa is subjective and differs from one property to another. There are numerous aspects that these prices depend upon, for instance, the destination, the season of visiting, type of villa, the view it offers, the facilities and luxuries it’s equipped with, among others.
What are some of the best romantic beach villas?
Of the entire list, some of the best romantic beach villas are Villa Hin, Sira Beach House, Six Senses Ocean Villa, One& Only Desaru Coast, and Mia Resort.
What are the best honeymoon locations?
Some of the best romantic destinations in Southeast Asia for honeymoon are Bali, Koh Samui, Langkawi, Singapore, Pattaya, and Philippines.
How to choose the perfect luxury villa in Southeast Asia for a romantic date?
Here are a few things you need to keep in mind before finalising that perfect villa for a romantic getaway:
1. Whether you’re on your honeymoon or simply want to spend some time together with just each other, having privacy is essential. Always look for a private villa or a residency that offers seclusion.
2. Romantic settings are a must. Be it a private dining area with a sunset view, private pools, own terrace, luxurious indoor and outdoor showers, or other intimate spaces, these luxury villas in Southeast Asia always take it a notch above.
3. There’s something about luxury that amps up the entire experience. From having an entire villa to yourselves that’s equipped with everything you might need to having a private beach, choosing a villa that offers such facilities would do wonders.