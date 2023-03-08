The best new hotels coming to London in 2023

If London is on your travel itinerary this year – as it should be – don’t forget to include these stellar new hotels as one of your choices.

It’s no secret that visitors to the UK capital are spoilt for choice. London is, after all, the best city in the world in 2023 for a reason. But if you want something fresher than the grand dame hotels you’ve been frequenting, you’re in luck, because this year’s crop of new (and spruced-up) properties is anything but boring. From the rock ‘n’ roll-inspired suites at Chauteau Denmark, to the eclectic The Twenty Two, London is fast becoming a city with some of the world’s best new hotels.

Other big names that have updated their restaurants, rooms, and more include Claridge’s and The Dorchester, the latter of which has engaged award-winning luxury hospitality and residential interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Ready to plan your trip?

Here are the best new hotels in London for 2023:

(Hero and featured image: Chateau Denmark)