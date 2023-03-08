Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Hotels & Resorts > The best new hotels coming to London in 2023
The best new hotels coming to London in 2023
Travel
08 Mar 2023 01:30 PM

The best new hotels coming to London in 2023

Travis Levius
The best new hotels coming to London in 2023
Travel
The best new hotels coming to London in 2023

If London is on your travel itinerary this year – as it should be – don’t forget to include these stellar new hotels as one of your choices.

It’s no secret that visitors to the UK capital are spoilt for choice. London is, after all, the best city in the world in 2023 for a reason. But if you want something fresher than the grand dame hotels you’ve been frequenting, you’re in luck, because this year’s crop of new (and spruced-up) properties is anything but boring. From the rock ‘n’ roll-inspired suites at Chauteau Denmark, to the eclectic The Twenty Two, London is fast becoming a city with some of the world’s best new hotels.

Other big names that have updated their restaurants, rooms, and more include Claridge’s and The Dorchester, the latter of which has engaged award-winning luxury hospitality and residential interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Ready to plan your trip?

Here are the best new hotels in London for 2023:

(Hero and featured image: Chateau Denmark)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

Chateau Denmark (new)
Chateau Denmark (new)

Soho’s Denmark Street has a rich musical legacy: the Rolling Stones recorded at Regent Sound Studios at No. 4, the Sex Pistols lived in a flat at No. 6, and, at No. 9, David Bowie and Elton John would hang out at the café La Gioconda. This rock ’n’ roll history lives on at Chateau Denmark, a 55-key property created from 16 old buildings. Each room comes with a rider — before arrival, guests can make a list of requests, the same way that musicians do for venues. Some rooms sit above the former 12 Bar Club — where Adele and the Libertines played some of their earliest sets — and all exude sensual glamour. One unit might have a brooding Victorian aesthetic, with black paisley wallpaper and a red freestanding bathtub; another might feature gold-trimmed bed frames embellished with white graffiti. Chateau Denmark’s cheekily renamed “BTLRs” can help whip up cocktails from the generous in-room bars, or secure reservations for the high-end Chinese restaurant Tattu.

Address
Denmark St, London WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Phone
+44 20 3656 1000
Book here

2 /7

One Hundred Shoreditch
One Hundred Shoreditch

This successor to the Ace Hotel Shoreditch – which closed in 2020 – is a grown-up addition to the cool and scrappy East London scene. The building, peppered with installations by local artists, is as much of a social hub as its predecessor, with six restaurants and bars — most notably the Rooftop, a Palm Springs–style hangout, and Seed Library, a basement-level cocktail bar from renowned mixologist Mr. Lyan, a.k.a. Ryan Chetiyawardana.

Address
100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, United Kingdom
Phone
+44 20 7613 9800
Book here

3 /7

The Other House South Kensington
The Other House South Kensington

Meant to feel like pied-à-terres in the city, The Other House’s suites, called “Club Flats,” are set up for long-term stays, with full kitchens and spacious sitting areas. Guests can use a handy app to check in and out, make housekeeping requests, sleuth out how busy the gym is, and more. The subterranean level includes a lounge, a screening room, and a wellness wing, all of which are open to guests and members of Other House’s private club. A Covent Garden location will open in 2024.

Address
15 -17 Harrington Gardens, London SW7 4JJ
Phone
+44 (0)20 3846 6000
Book here

4 /7

The Twenty Two (new)
The Twenty Two (new)

While the Edwardian façade looks like traditional Mayfair, the interior of The Twenty Two — a 31-key hotel and private member’s club that opened in April — has a lush, maximalist quality. Some rooms are powder blue with red-velvet-wrapped four-poster beds, while others are done up in riotous Pierre Frey wallpaper that exactly matches the furniture. Among the venues open to both members and hotel guests is a ground-floor lounge and basement nightclub.

Address
22 Grosvenor Square, London W1K 6LF, United Kingdom
Phone
+44 20 3988 5022
Book here

5 /7

The Beaumont (refurbished)
The Beaumont (refurbished)

The 18-month makeover of this Art Deco–themed Mayfair property was subtle and considered. The wood-panelled lobby now hosts a piano lounge, Gatsby’s Room, as well as Le Magritte, a 1920s- themed bar. An extended wing of 29 guest rooms and private dining venues will debut in 2023.

Address
8 Balderton St, Brown Hart Gardens, London W1K 6TF, United Kingdom
Phone
+44 20 7499 1001
Book here

6 /7

Claridge’s (refurbished)
Claridge’s (refurbished)

This Mayfair icon carved out a massive five-story underground extension to add a Japanese-inspired spa, a pool, a wine store, a shopping centre, and more. Aboveground, you’ll find suites reimagined by designer Bryan O’Sullivan, who also created the Painter’s Room, an all-pink cocktail lounge.

Address
Brook St, London W1K 4HR, United Kingdom
Website
Website here
Phone
+44 20 7629 8860
Book here

7 /7

The Dorchester (refurbished)
The Dorchester (refurbished)

Park Lane’s most storied address unveiled its largest renovation in decades, tapping heavy-hitter designers to bring 1930s glamour into the present. Pierre-Yves Rochon updated the entrance, the Promenade lounge, and guest rooms. He also outfitted the patisserie and florist shop. Take it all in with a drink at the new Vesper Bar, by Martin Brudnizki.

Travel London Boutique Hotels Europe Luxury Hotels New Hotels hotels in london
The best new hotels coming to London in 2023

Travis Levius

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.