We’re no strangers to the paradise destination that is the Maldives. The tropical archipelago is famed for its enchanting beaches, crystal clear waters and marine life, but most importantly, how secluded it is from the rest of the world.

The remote locale makes for an intimate vacation, best for those looking to disconnect with their busy lives and to reconnect with nature and what it feels like to be truly immersed and present in the moment. In today’s hectic world, that is truly the one thing what we all need.

We completely understand, a trip to the Maldives may not be as affordable as other closer locations like Bali, but if there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we should just take the plunge and travel the world when we can. Besides, you’ve saved on travel costs over the last couple of years, so you totally deserve a good splurge. We’re enablers, we know.

With over 100 resorts across the atolls, it’s hard to choose which one(s) to stay at. From comparatively more affordable options to luxurious stays, read on for the best resorts in Maldives to book.

The best resorts in Maldives to book for your ultimate island getaway:

(Hero and featured image credit: Patina Maldives)