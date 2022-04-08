Now that borders reopening rapidly, there’s never been a better time to travel than now. Unfortunately, this also means that ticket fares have shot up, the planes are jam packed, and your anxiety level is at a new high — again. If you’re still wary about flying, or just want to take a few quiet days off to yourself without hassle, hit up these staycation packages in Singapore this April 2022.
With Easter is on the horizon, hotels here have dived deep to give you the best possible experience out of your long weekend, not only through special brunches and afternoon teas, but also with fun experiences that the young (and young at heart) will enjoy.
The Capitol Kempinski and The Clan Hotel are also celebrating anniversaries, which means that you can expect special deals and activities this month that would make your stay even more memorable.
If you’re a coffee
addict lover, JW Marriott and Nespresso are celebrating Earth Day and coffee with a special staycation package that might just keep you up all night — wink, wink.
Otherwise, forget the land and air, and take to the seas instead. Not strictly a staycation, we know, but you’ll thank us later. Royal Caribbean and its latest Spectrum of the Seas cruise promises up to four nights of good food, excellent service, and plenty of fun.
Ready to get away from it all?
Here are 7 best staycation packages in Singapore to book this April 2022.
(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Capitol Kempinski’s 125th Anniversary “Suite Life” Package
- Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa’s Easter Beach Getaway
- JW Marriott’s Brew-tiful Nespresso & You Staycation
- The Clan Hotel Singapore Anniversary Package
- The Goodwood Park Hotel Easter Extravagance
- Jurong Bird Park Staycation with the Flamingos
- Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Ocean Getaways
Got a birthday or anniversary coming up soon? Hit up The Capitol Kempinski’s luxurious 125th Anniversary “Suite Life” Package, where you’ll be treated to two nights in a Stamford Suite, as well as five indulgent experiences during your time there.
These treats include a four-course set dinner at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung for two, a five-course Botanical-inspired Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge for two, a commemorative 125th-anniversary bathrobe as a keepsake, a free-flow à la carte breakfast for two at 15 Stamford, and access to our Executive Lounge, so you’ll be well pampered at every step of the way.
Guests who book this package will also get a chance to take part in a lucky draw that might win them a complimentary one-night stay in a suite with breakfast for two at 15 Stamford.
Booking rates: S$1,250+++
Stay period: 28 May — 30 September 2022
Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa is celebrating Easter the best way it knows how, with plenty of activities on the beach, of course. The beachfront resort and its private beach offers plenty of activities for everyone during this special occasion, including a Daily Easter Afternoon Tea Set for up to two adults and two children under six, as well as one Easter chocolate piñata which everyone will be fighting to smash. The staycation package also includes daily breakfasts and access to the private beach and its many sea sports activities.
Booking rates: from S$480 per night
Booking period: Now till 17 April 2022
Stay period: 1 — 30 April 2022
If you’re already on your fourth cuppa Joe today, you’ll want to book this staycation package, pronto. Specially tailored to coffee lovers, this sustainability-focused experience will see an in-room coffee bar that offers you unrestricted access to Nespresso’s latest Gran Lattissima coffee machine, as well as a selection of coffee pods for your sipping pleasure. If you’re keen on learning more about your brew, your package also entitles you to a one-hour Coffee Masterclass at the Flow18 Sky Garden, where you’ll learn about the origins and tasting rituals of Nespresso’s java. Come sundown, head to Madame Fan for a five-course Dinner for Two, where you’ll enjoy dishes incorporated with — you guessed it — more coffee.
Booking rates: from S$500++ per night for two
Stay period: 22 April (Nespresso Members); 29 April and 6 May 2022 (Public)
To celebrate it’s first birthday, The Clan Hotel has launched an anniversary package that’s perfect for any foodie. The gastronomic experience starts off with two bottles of an exclusive celebratory brew by local brewery 1925 Brewing Co., before you experience a five-course Anniversary feast at QĪN Restaurant and Bar. Those who enjoy a good hands-on experience will enjoy the Superman Bento Workshop too. The two-night stay in the Premier or Grand Premier Room includes daily breakfast for two.
Booking rates: from S$740++
Booking period: now till 30 April 2022
Stay period: now till 31 May 2022
Read the full review of The Clan Hotel Singapore here.
Another property worth your Easter weekend is The Goodwood Park Hotel, where a stay at the Poolside Suite comes with perks like complimentary buffet breakfast at the Coffee Lounge, Easter Sunday Mega Brunch, and an Easter Feaster Set for takeaway upon check-out. Make sure to come very hungry.
Booking rates: S$560+++ per night
Booking period: now till 16 April 2022
Stay period: 15 – 17 April 2022
It’s not everyday you’ll get to wake up to a sea of pink flamingos. The Jurong Bird Park’s latest staycation initiative will let you do just that and more. The unique 2D1N experience offers not only a glimpse into the park’s avian stars like the flamingos and penguins, but also the rare opportunity to feed these beautiful creatures. The tour also includes a trip to the newly refreshed Waterfall Aviary, where you’ll catch a glimpse of its newest residents, as well as feeding sessions at the African Treetops, where you’ll enjoy close encounters with its exotic residents. Find out more about the staycation here.
Booking rates: S$1,099 per Bell Tent (sleeps up to four persons)
Stay period: 10 June – 30 July 2022
For those bored of being on land, a staycation on the high seas might be right up your alley. Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas is the latest cruise ship to land in town, and will be a real treat for the entire family, especially since it’s the biggest in Asia right now. The luxurious vessel offers plenty of innovative experiences and dining opportunities during its three- and four-night Ocean Getaway packages, so come hungry and excited.
For the full review of Spectrum of the Seas, click here.
Booking rates: from S$279