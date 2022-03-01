If the first three months of 2022 has felt like three years for you, you’re not alone. The need for an escape from this pandemic city life has never been greater, which is why we’ve sought out the best staycation packages in Singapore to book this March 2022.
Sure there are VTLs that can oblige you the far-flung vacation you’ve always dreamt about, but if you’re not ready for the hassle of swab tests and all the other restrictions, these staycation packages are perfect for that sweet escape.
There’s something for everyone too, from cycling enthusiasts and art buffs to even shopaholics. If you like your staycations to be ultra pampering, our nation’s best heritage hotels, Raffles Hotel and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, promise to make your visit one to remember.
(Hero and featured images: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)
Below, 6 best staycation packages in Singapore to book this March 2022:
If your idea of pampering goes beyond spa treatments and room service, Fairmont Singapore has just the staycation for you. The 2D1N Shopaholic Staycation was designed with well, shopaholics in mind, and is a collaboration with Capitaland that will indulge you with perks like a decadent breakfast, access to the property’s five-star pool and spa facilities, as well as a S$100 Capitaland eShopping Voucher so you can shop to your heart’s content. Just remember to pack light.
Rates: from S$340++
Stay period: now till 30 June 2022
Anyone who’s stayed at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore can attest to the views the heritage site has to offer. If you’ve yet to experience Singapore’s stunning skyline in all its glory, book Staycation by the Bay, where you’ll get to stay in one of Singapore’s most celebrated hotels with plenty of perks, including a view of Marina Bay.
You’ll also get daily breakfast for two, a complimentary non-alcoholic mini-bar, 30 percent off The Fullerton Spa for à la carte full-body massages and facial treatments, and a S$120 dining credit per stay. If you’re bringing the kids along, a full range of Fullerton Kids’ Club activities will keep them preoccupied while you indulge in some couple time.
Rates: from S$612++
Stay period: now till 30 December 2022
Whether it’s a hen’s night, birthday celebration, or anniversary getaway, this 2D1N staycation will let you immortalise those memories in the best way possible: with your own personal studio for a full-on photoshoot. Grand Park City Hall will provide all the essentials here, from flattering studio lights to props and different backdrops. Book the Insta-Grand Studio via the hotel’s “Stay and Recharge” offer for a complimentary hour of use in your room. You’ll also enjoy breakfast for two at Tablescape, as well as a complimentary set of afternoon tea in the comfort of your room.
Rates: from S$298
Stay period: 3 March — 15 December 2022
If you’re one of those who picked up cycling during the pandemic and still can’t get enough of it, this one’s for you. For the ultimate adventure on bicycles in the heart of the city, Mandarin Oriental’s Bikecation includes perks such as daily breakfast for two, and complimentary bed and breakfast for the third and fourth occupants (depending on room types). More importantly, it’ll include complimentary bicycle rentals for four hours per day, alongside healthy snacks to bring with you on your journey. Now all you have to do is gather your cycling buddies.
Rates: from S$399
Stay period: from now till 31 August 2022
You might think you know Singapore’s CBD inside out, but Sofitel Singapore City Centre wants you to see Tanjong Pagar in a whole new light with this local-themed staycation package. The 2D1N stay not only comes with a hearty breakfast, locally-inspired welcome drink and amenities, as well as exclusive merchandise by local artists Yip Yew Chong and William Sim, but also a self-guided heritage trail along Chinatown, Tiong Bahru, and Everton Road, where you’ll come across vibrant street murals hidden amidst the city’s landmarks and shophouses.
Guests who book the package can also enjoy exclusive perks at local eateries and boutiques in the area, such as Yixing Xuan Tea House, Beng Who Cooks, The Kueh Kakis, and Mane of Man Barbershop.
Rates: From S$350
Stay period period: from now till 30 December 2022
Raffles Hotel needs little introduction, but for the uninitiated, this establishment — one of the last 19th century hotels in the world — is brimming with heritage and old-world charm, even as it sits in the heart of this modern city. Now beautifully restored, there hasn’t been a better time to book a stay at this historical monument than with the Join and Celebrate package. Here, your welcome drink comes in the form of the famous Singapore Sling, before you adjourn to one of the many spacious suites on offer, where champagne and a bouquet of flowers await. The package also includes a daily semi-buffet breakfast at Tiffin Room or in-suite, as well as 24-hour butler service, so you can properly kick back and relax during stay there.
Stay period: all year round