If the first three months of 2022 has felt like three years for you, you’re not alone. The need for an escape from this pandemic city life has never been greater, which is why we’ve sought out the best staycation packages in Singapore to book this March 2022.

Sure there are VTLs that can oblige you the far-flung vacation you’ve always dreamt about, but if you’re not ready for the hassle of swab tests and all the other restrictions, these staycation packages are perfect for that sweet escape.

There’s something for everyone too, from cycling enthusiasts and art buffs to even shopaholics. If you like your staycations to be ultra pampering, our nation’s best heritage hotels, Raffles Hotel and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, promise to make your visit one to remember.

(Hero and featured images: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

Below, 6 best staycation packages in Singapore to book this March 2022: