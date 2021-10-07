Home > Travel > Hotels & Resorts > Got vaxxed? Here are all the staycation promos you’re eligible for
Got vaxxed? Here are all the staycation promos you’re eligible for
07 Oct 2021 04:25 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Staycations are the new vacations.

You may lament the packing and unpacking just to be somewhere across the island, but we know you’ll definitely enjoy yourselves once you’re there. After all, a change in scenery will help you take your mind off work, which, needless to say, has doubled or even tripled since WFH became a thing.

If you ever needed an excuse to get out of the dreaded monotony and you’ve gotten yourself fully vaccinated (thank you!), there’s no better time than now to book a staycation.

Hotels around the island are celebrating your shots with deals too good to miss. Some are giving away complimentary bottles of wine with your stay, while other establishment’s staycation promotions include room upgrades, and beer or kombucha on tap.

There are a couple of staycation packages aren’t catered directly to vaccinated guests, but with adds-ons like complimentary breakfast at their in-house restaurant, it’ll certainly help if you are.

From boutique locales like Wanderlust Hotel and KēSa House to luxury establishments like Pan Pacific Singapore, here are all the staycation promotions to cop for your year-end R&R.

(Hero and featured image credit: Wanderlust Hotel)

Wanderlust
1
Wanderlust

If you’re vaxxed, waxed and ready to relax, this 29-room boutique hotel may be just the staycation spot for you. Apart from a S$30 discount when you book with the hotel’s Best Flexible Rate, stays will also come with a complimentary bottle of house wine for those that have been certified as vaccinated.

The offer ends on 22 December 2021, and applies to stays from now till 22 December 2021.

Wanderlust
Address
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
Find out more here
KēSa House
2
KēSa House

Located along the busy Keong Saik Road, KēSa House is the place for a staycation if you’re an avid foodie who cannot get enough of some the city’s finest eats. Similar to Wanderlust Hotel, KēSa House also has a special discount of S$30 and a complimentary bottle of wine to thank you for being fully vaxxed.

KēSa House
Address
55 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089158
Find out more here
Hmlet Cantonment
3
Hmlet Cantonment

Hmlet Cantonment too wants to thank you for doing your part to protect yourself and the community. Simply let them know you’re fully vaccinated and you’ll be able to get a complimentary room upgrade, as well as complimentary beer or kombucha on tap throughout your stay. Early check-in and late check-out privileges will also applicable.

This special promotion is valid for a minimum stay of 6 nights and for check-ins from now till 31 December 2021. Read our full review here.

Hmlet Cantonment
Address
150 Cantonment Rd, Singapore 089762
Find out more here
Oasia Resort Sentosa
4
Oasia Resort Sentosa

Oasia Resort Sentosa has just opened to guests, and we think this is the best time to head over for a weekend of relaxation. The opening promotion comes at a sweet (get it, suite) S$630 nett, and it includes daily breakfast for two guests, 25 percent off an Oasia Spa treatment, S$50 dining credits off at participating outlets (Mess Hall and Bedrock Origin), as well as a whole host of complimentary, unlimited Wellness Activities to participate in. For lower rates, book a minimum of 2 nights.

The promotion is applicable for bookings made from now till 30 November 2021, and  for stays from now till 31 January 2022. Not convinced? Read our full review here.

Oasia Resort Sentosa
Address
23 Beach View Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, 098679
Find out more here
Pan Pacific Singapore
5
Pan Pacific Singapore

Sometimes two nights just isn’t enough, so Pan Pacific Singapore wants to make your well-deserved rest even longer. With a booking of two consecutive nights, the luxury locale is offering a complimentary third night from now till 30 December 2021. Along with the room, you’ll also receive 20 percent off at hotel-operated restaurants and bars, as well as a 20-percent discount for a la carte spa treatments at St. Gregory Spa.

Pan Pacific Singapore
Address
7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595
Find out more here
Travel Staycation Staycation in Singapore staycation promos vaccination
Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

