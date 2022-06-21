12 of the best yoga retreats around the world to realign your chakras at

There’s nothing like a yoga retreat if you want to truly escape reality. Ceremonial gatherings, meditation sessions, daily yoga classes, a clean diet, and restorative breath work can do wonders for a frazzled body and mind, and some of the best yoga retreats have a lot to offer to zen-seekers who want to seek solace in the calm.

From laid-back retreats and soulful ashram experiences to luxurious yoga oases, these places offer the perfect surroundings where you can immerse yourself in a yogic lifestyle and truly unwind. These yoga retreats and wellness centres also ensure a peaceful stay away from the cacophony of the city and help you connect with your inner self while being amidst nature.

Check out some of the best yoga retreats around the world

Sen Wellness Sanctuary, Sri Lanka

The Sen Wellness Sanctuary is one of the most acclaimed wellness retreats in the world. It was founded by Dr. Sam Kankanamge and is located on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. With the state-of-the-art au naturel accommodations – think Cabanas or huts – the sanctuary offers the ultimate luxury of being surrounded by nature, where you can relax to the sounds of rustling leaves and singing birds from the jungle nearby. Daily yoga classes include Kundalini, Vinyasa and Yin yoga.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh, India

Every detail at Ananda in the Himalayas is well thought out, from the private pools, regal décor, and landscaped gardens that overlook Ganga beach to the decadent Ayurvedic meals. The property is perched on top of a hill and the stay comes with plenty of luxurious extras, from daily yoga and meditation sessions, to Ayurveda and Vedanta practices in the lap of nurturing Sal forests and tranquil vistas. You’ll be guaranteed to make the most of your wellness journey at this traditional yoga retreat.

Sanará, Tulum, Mexico

Sanará is Spanish for ‘you will heal,’ and this luxury retreat on the Tulum beach aims to revitalise both the mind and body with its immersive wellness experience. The ocean-front Yoga studio, beach garden sanctuaries, conscious kitchen offerings, and dynamic itinerary of activities make it the ultimate holistic hangout for zen-seekers.

Absolute Sanctuary, Thailand

This laid-back sanctuary, managed by AUMA Hospitality, offers a spiritual enclave with its 22 one-to-one yoga and detox programmes across 15 categories. Guests can enjoy nutritious and balanced superfood-rich meals, as well as comprehensive wellness consultations, or a longer month-long intensive retreat.

Blue Spirit, Costa Rica

Located on top of a hill with majestic views of the Pacific and Guiones Beach in Nosara, Costa Rica, Blue Spirit is highly acclaimed for its serene surroundings, vibrant international community of yoga teachers and sages, as well as its holistic lifestyle. They run week-long yoga retreats that are focused on cultivating mindfulness, self-reflection, healing, and relaxation.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla, India

With the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, this haven of tranquillity draws in chill-seekers looking to rejuvenate and recharge. The yoga classes at Wildflower Hall are instructed by experienced practitioners, and include postures and breathing techniques. You can take an early morning walk into the forest around the property and enjoy local Himalayan delicacies by the bonfire. Personalised yoga sessions can also be requested.

Tri, Sri Lanka

A tranquil hideaway in the South of Sri Lanka, Tri is the ultimate tropical holistic retreat that provides an immersive yoga experience. The resort offers the physical and spiritual practice of Quantum Yoga and dynamic healing through breath work and meditation, taught by its founder and yoga instructor Lara Drummond.

Shambala Gatherings, Sweden

This go-slow retreat centre, nestled within the wild forest of Bergslagen, doubles up as a yoga retreat and respite for weary travellers. You can get the best of both worlds via afternoon invigorating yoga sessions and relaxing evening spas. Besides yoga, you can also take long walks in the forests here, enjoy water meditation and kirtans or simply go on a hike nearby to fully immerse in nature in its most untouched form.

Kamalaya, Thailand

Complete with nature-inspired architecture and tasteful interiors, this luxurious wellness retreat overlooks the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Their wellness programmes include yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic traditional massages, personal meditation, and pranayama practices for deep relaxation.

Como Shambala Estate, Bali

Away from the bustling Ubud, you will find this Balinese retreat outside of the city, nestled in a rainforest valley. You can take private yoga sessions in a serene estate adjacent to the babbling Ayung river, and the property also has experts who visit from all over the world to teach about reflexology, Pilates and nutrition, amongst many other things.

Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Karnataka, India

There are several factors which make Shreyas Yoga Retreat one of the best health and wellness retreats in the world. From rejuvenation spa treatments and yoga therapy to Panchakarma sessions and mindful culinary experiences, this place has everything to rejuvenate your soul and bring blissful calmness back to your body. The place also offers beautiful accommodation options and holds traditional cultural performances.

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat, Bahamas

This place is a perfect destination to keep all the hullabaloo of the city at bay and immerse in some morning meditation and sunrise yoga. Bringing traditional yoga practices on the pristine beaches of the Bahamas, they also hold daily yoga sessions and offer training courses to yoga teachers. Wellness and spiritual events, chanting and clean dietary options are available at this yoga retreat to make your stay here an unforgettable experience.

[Featured Image Credit: Como Shambhala Estate; Hero Image Credit: Kamalaya Koh Samui]