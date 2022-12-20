Review: Citadines Raffles Place promises more than just serviced apartments in the CBD

Anyone who’s lived or been to Singapore can attest to its energy, but few places describe the city in a nutshell like Raffles Place. The centre of the Financial District of Singapore is a masterclass in heritage buildings, but what stands out just as much here are also the skyscrapers that tower endlessly into the sky. If you’ve been recently, you’d have noticed a new one that stands out for its beautiful blend of nature, concrete, and metal: Capitasprings.

And while you might already know the building for its cafes, restaurants, and even hawker centre, there lies a new serviced apartment within that offers one of the best living experiences in town, especially if you’re new to the city and/or work around the area.

Citadines Raffles Place is Ascott Limited’s latest flagship property, and opened in October this year to offer 299 rooms across eight floors, offering studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as loft apartments, the latter of which is perfect for long-stay guests and business travellers. But serviced apartments isn’t exactly a rarity in the neighbourhood, so Citadines has a few tricks up its sleeve to stand out.

For one, it’s far from the drab, business-y spaces that you typically see. Designed and curated by renowned design firm Takenouchi Webb, the homely, contemporary look starts from the minute you step out from the elevator to the lobby at level nine. Here, the “cafe check-in experience” – as Citadines calls it – is rather seamless and more casual than what you’d expect from a hotel. There’s a counter selling snacks and drinks, as well as a Starbucks coffee machine that’ll indulge you in your favourite cuppa Joe when you check in, although a disclaimer needs to be made: none of these are free. Still, pretty convenient especially after a long overnight flight.

The rest of the lobby is decked with specially commissioned art works by local artists, and you’ll see modular furniture pieces scattered around for guests or visitors to hang out at. Look up and follow the ‘Clouds’ installation – an interlocking tiled fabric work of art by acclaimed French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec – and you’ll reach the shared workspace, an expansive but tranquil area in which you’ll find a number of guests congregating at to do work.

The Studio Premier we stayed is the largest of the Studio series, and spans 25sqm with a kitchenette. It’s not the biggest of spaces, but it’s still comfortable enough for a party of two.

Like the lobby, design elements here are contemporary and minimalist, with clean lines throughout that give an unfussy but homely feel. A plush queen-sized bed sits by the floor-to-ceiling window for a panoramic view of the busy city below while you’re snuggled up, while a writing desk and an armchair make working from the room a cinch.

There might be plenty of good food options available downstairs, but if you crave a simple home cooked meal, you’ll have a fully-equipped kitchen at your disposal, complete with a microwave oven, mini fridge, and utensils.

The convenience continues onto other aspects of daily life here, and is especially useful for expats who’ve just moved here. The shared workspace is a fantastic way to meet new people, but it’s also the activities planned by Citadines Raffles Place that’ll give you plenty of networking opportunities. Coffee appreciation workshops and fitness classes takes the awkwardness out of meeting new people, while also giving you access to a community in the heart of the city. Those looking to host meetings or intimate dining events can book the residents’ kitchen, which has just about every baking and cooking equipment to whip up a storm. You can also take the party outside at the outdoor barbecue garden that’s right next to the swimming pool.

You won’t even need a gym membership while you’re here. Wellness and fitness are one of the key focuses of the property, so besides a 400-metre running track, a swimming pool, and a well-equipped indoor gym, you’ll also have access to Citadines’ signature programme, active∞ (pronounced as ‘activate’), where you’ll be able to take part in yoga classes among many other activities.

Another signature programme to look forward to during your stay here is For the Love of Coffee, which sees collaborations with the local community to offer insightful (and fun) coffee workshops.

Those who long for the outdoors simply need to head up to the Green Oasis on levels 17 to 20, where 38,000 plants swath an amphitheatre, a yoga alcove, jungle gyms, ideation nests, work pods, and restaurants like Sol & Luna, an alfresco Latin European bistro that’s big on fresh seafood dishes and refreshing cocktails.

The Sky Garden at Level 51 offers an even better view, as well as dining options like Kaarla and Oumi, which are Australian and mod-Japanese restaurants respectively.

Find out more or book your serviced apartment at Citadines Raffles Place here.