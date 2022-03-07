Are daycations the next big thing? We speak with Dayuse’s founder and CEO David Lebée

Before 2020, getting away from your desk was easy. A trip to Perth? All you needed was a long weekend and you could spend your days drinking your problems away at multiple vineyards after a short five-hour flight. Craving some really authentic dimsum? Cheap flights to Hong Kong over the weekend were pretty common too.

Yet, the pandemic has swapped our usual stays in foreign lands with staycations around the island, because planning a getaway was no longer as simple as booking a flight the next day. As much as international travel has relaxed because of VTLs, the ever-changing rules and paper work can be a bit too much of a hassle.

That being said, staycations aren’t the cheapest of getaways either. A fancier locale will set you back more than S$200 for a night in a plush bed with access to the pool and the gym, and these nights out can add up. That’s where a daycation comes in.

David Lebée, founder and CEO of Dayuse

The day-time concept is simple: save up to 75 percent off a regular overnight stay, but with all the amenities available. Dayuse, a Paris-born startup, has bloomed into a global hotel daytime booking platform that enables users to browse and book rooms on demand. In Singapore, you’ll be able to take your pick from more than 100 hotels that range from boutique locales to upscale hotels around the island.

The best part, however, is that it enables you to book without a credit card, as well as pay upon check in, and cancel for free up to the very last minute. Sounds too good to be true? We check-in (pun intended) with Dayuse’s founder and CEO David Lebée to find out more about the platform.

Could you share a little more about how Dayuse came about?

I was managing a trendy hotel in Paris and noticed a growing trend from travellers who were looking for private spaces to rent for a few hours during the day. I searched online but discovered to my surprise that there were no such services.

I decided to start Dayuse to plug the gap I saw on the market and wanted to offer hotels a new base of clientele who are open to new experiences. I thought that hotels could be a destination in itself for the locals and travellers alike as it offers a change in scenery and a break from the routine. It also offers a plethora of amenities including rooftop bars, pools, fitness rooms, dreamy bathrooms and more – creating an enticing experience for guests to discover.

There are many booking platforms in the market, but what makes Dayuse so different?

We are the original daytime booking platform and the pioneer of the daycation trend. We curate the best hotels and to date have more than 7,000 partners across 26 countries. We offer affordable deals (up to 75% less than an overnight stay), flexibility (free cancellation until the last minute) and tailor-made offers for every profile (adapted to the guests’ needs).

(Image credit: Park Royal Collection Marina Bay)

The pandemic has disrupted the hospitality industry the last three years. How has that affected/changed the business?

The pandemic has dramatically affected the industry. However, because of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in local tourism, and since its inception, Dayuse was created to cater to the needs of local tourists. As experts in local tourism, we have been able to attract guests to do a daycation or a workcation with our hotel partners.

We offered a service that was the only option to escape the daily grind when international travel was banned. Travel-starved Singaporeans who were looking for new places to explore were delighted to find a service like Dayuse. We held up pretty well despite the circumstances and what changed is the rise in hotels approaching us to work together to offer curated packages to guests.

In that same line of thought, what are some of the plans you have for Dayuse moving forward given how dynamic the industry can be?

Our guests are happy to have found a solution for their leisure activities locally. We received many good reviews on the services and packages provided for daycations that prompted us to extend the same services for staycations.

We have just recently launched new staycation offers for guests to explore a new travel experience in their city. The plan is to continue improving our staycation offers and offer the same top-notch service as our daycation experiences today!

So, are daycations the new staycations?

Kind of! It’s a new way to make the most out of your city but daycations are special because you get to experience a new precinct, recharge and relax with the amenities in the hotel and still be home in time to kiss your children goodnight!

(Image credit: Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa)

As the founder of Dayuse, we’re pretty sure you’ve spent time daycationing – what are some of your favourite things to do on a daycation?

I love spending some quality time with my wife. We have very busy schedules, two young daughters and being able to unplug together is a true luxury. We love booking a daycation just a few blocks from home, ordering some room service and indulging in some bath-time bliss.

Lastly, do you have any personal recommendations?

There are so many dayscapes I could recommend, it’s hard to pick just one! When I am in Singapore, I am always blown away by Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, their natural rainforest garden is so dreamy. But what I recommend is to surprise your loved ones with a dayscape, spend some quality time and enjoy the change in scenery – the experience is priceless.

Check out daycation and staycation packages on Dayuse here.