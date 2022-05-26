Lifestyle Asia
Fairmont set to open its first hotel in Japan soon
Jocelyn Tan
This just in: Accor has announced that the Fairmont brand will open its first hotel property in Japan come 2025. Fairmont Tokyo will be located short 18-minute drive away from Haneda International Airport, with close proximity to Hamamatsucho Railway Station. 

While Japan still remains closed to travellers from Singapore that are planning to make their way to the Land of the Rising Sun without a fixed itinerary on package tour, we’re optimistic about the relaxation of the rules by the time 2025 rolls along.

“We are excited to welcome Fairmont Tokyo into our portfolio of grand hotels, providing a stunning backdrop where glamour meets culture, and where guests and locals will come together to make memories,” says Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea.

“Like all Fairmont properties around the world, the hotel is set to become the epicenter of Tokyo’s social scene and will bring a new level of personalised service and thoughtful luxury to the city,” he continues.

The 219-room locale will feature stunning views of Tokyo Bay, complete with three dining establishments, a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, meeting rooms, banquet facilities and chapel as well.

(Hero and featured image credit: Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images)

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
