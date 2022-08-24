Lifestyle Asia
Home > Travel > Hotels & Resorts > Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi is set to open in 2024
Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi is set to open in 2024
Travel
24 Aug 2022 10:43 AM

Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi is set to open in 2024

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer

As the world opens up, hotel groups are making their way to popular tourist destinations like Langkawi to tap on the travel-starved crowd.

Global hotel group Hilton has announced that it will expand the brand’s offerings in Malaysia with Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi, set to open in 2024. It will join Hilton’s established portfolio of 13 properties in Malaysia (across three brands). The Nautilus Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is expected to open in 2023, is set to be the brand’s first property in Langkawi.

“Langkawi is a tropical paradise famed for its natural beauty – home to South East Asia’s first UNESCO World Geopark and a popular upscale destination for international and domestic travelers alike. We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad and bring Hilton’s flagship brand and world-class hospitality to Langkawi,” says Guy Phillips, senior vice president, Development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

  • Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi
    (Image credit: Jesse Vermeulen on Unsplash)
  • Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi
    (Image credit: ryaneof on Unsplash)
The resort is located within close proximity to popular tourist attractions such as the Langkawi Cable Car & Sky Bridge.

Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi will be nestled within Langkawi’s western coastline, just a short 15-minute drive from Langkawi Airport and 40 minutes from the Kuah Jetty. The 251-room resort, surrounded by untouched coastal rainforests, shall enjoy a 600-metre beachfront and complete with unobstructed views of the Straits of Malacca.

Here, it’s set to feature five dining concepts — including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a pool bar — as well as an eforea spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Events like destination weddings are also very much welcome here, as the resort boasts a 800-sqm events space and a 400-sqm ballroom.

For more information about Hilton, please visit their website here.

(Hero and featured image credit: © 2022 Hilton)

Hilton Langkawi Hotels in Langkawi Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. Constantly curious (read: chatty), she's the type who'll initiate conversations even with strangers in a shared taxi.
Travel Design Food
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.