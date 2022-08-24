Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi is set to open in 2024

As the world opens up, hotel groups are making their way to popular tourist destinations like Langkawi to tap on the travel-starved crowd.

Global hotel group Hilton has announced that it will expand the brand’s offerings in Malaysia with Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi, set to open in 2024. It will join Hilton’s established portfolio of 13 properties in Malaysia (across three brands). The Nautilus Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is expected to open in 2023, is set to be the brand’s first property in Langkawi.

“Langkawi is a tropical paradise famed for its natural beauty – home to South East Asia’s first UNESCO World Geopark and a popular upscale destination for international and domestic travelers alike. We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad and bring Hilton’s flagship brand and world-class hospitality to Langkawi,” says Guy Phillips, senior vice president, Development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

(Image credit: Jesse Vermeulen on Unsplash)

(Image credit: ryaneof on Unsplash) The resort is located within close proximity to popular tourist attractions such as the Langkawi Cable Car & Sky Bridge.

Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi will be nestled within Langkawi’s western coastline, just a short 15-minute drive from Langkawi Airport and 40 minutes from the Kuah Jetty. The 251-room resort, surrounded by untouched coastal rainforests, shall enjoy a 600-metre beachfront and complete with unobstructed views of the Straits of Malacca.

Here, it’s set to feature five dining concepts — including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a pool bar — as well as an eforea spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Events like destination weddings are also very much welcome here, as the resort boasts a 800-sqm events space and a 400-sqm ballroom.

(Hero and featured image credit: © 2022 Hilton)