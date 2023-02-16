Co-living brand Hmlet debuts boutique hotel Owen House in Little India Singapore

Already established themselves as a co-living short-term stay accommodation specialist in Singapore, Hmlet now ventures into the hotel sphere with their first boutique hotel, Owen House by Hmlet.

The Singapore-based company officially opened Owen House by Hmlet in February 2023. Located mere steps away from Farrer Park MRT and within the Little India precinct, the Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel offers 106 rooms to guests who seek flexible stay experiences.

Owen House, a freehold property, was formerly Fortuna Hotel and is now owned by real estate companies JMD Group and TCRE Partners. Their partnership with Hmlet for this project hotel was first announced in November 2022.

Unlike co-living arrangements that require at least a month’s residence commitment, Owen House by Hmlet operates as a hospitality property. This flexibility allows holidaymakers or business travellers to book durations from a night’s stay to a lengthy period. The hotel will be categorised under Hmlet Boutique Collection, joining Hmlet Cantonment.

What’s inside Owen House by Hmlet?

Owen House has nine different categories across 106 rooms. From the entry-level Deluxe Queen and Twin rooms to Family Room with Balcony and Two-Bedroom Deluxe and Suite, there’s bound to be a comfortable option for guests. Its interior and decór pay homage to the famous New World Amusement Park and sport a modern interpretation of art deco.

All rooms have ensuite bathrooms with rain showers and toiletries, in-room safe, and designated working areas. Selected room categories like the Two-Bedroom Deluxe and Suite have enhancement fittings such as safety grab bars to improve mobility for the elderly and those with physical disabilities. It is also wheelchair-friendly due to its spacious and unobstructed layout.

Feel like cooking? There are also rooms with kitchenettes and pantry areas. But those who don’t wish to smoke up their accommodation can opt to cook in The Pembroke or The Plaza, Owen House’s two communal lounges, where guests can interact.

Other on-site shared facilities include an eight-pax boardroom, and a speakeasy bar – Sunlight and Moonlight – in the lobby. Operated by the hotel, the latter serves grab-and-go specialty coffee during the day and transforms into a 1920s-inspired 35-seater cocktail bar in the evening. A café or restaurant may open at an empty event space in the hotel, but talks are still ongoing with potential partners.

(All images credit: Hmlet)

Owen House by Hmlet is located at 2 Owen Road, Singapore 218842. Prices start from SGD142 per night.