Inside The Standard Bangkok and Hua Hin, the coolest boutique hotels in Thailand now

“We’re aiming not just for the best hotel opening in Thailand, but the best hotel opening in the world.”

The international hotel group The Standard has declared Bangkok as their flagship destination as part of their global expansion plan into Asia. “We believe in Thailand. We believe in the people, the country, the places, the culture, the community, and that’s why our next two projects are based in Thailand,” states Standard International CEO Amar Lalvani. Bangkok and Hua Hin have been chosen as The Standard’s expansion destinations in the Land of Smiles.

“We absolutely love working with Sansiri and we’re ecstatic that they are in business with us,” Lalvani shares his thoughts on renowned Thai real estate developer Sansiri being a shareholder in The Standard’s properties in Thailand.

The Standard Hotels

Like their inverted logo, this international hotel group is anything but standard. With seven hotels around the world, The Standard hotels are known and loved for their taste-making clientele, neoteric designs, and their state-of-the-art amenities. After all, “The Standard is not only the choice for guests but also the choice for top-tier hotel owners and developers around the world.” Regardless of the location, the brand builds its guest experience on culture, culinary, live music, and entertainment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing but plain sailing for the hospitality industry, The Standard remains highly optimistic about the future of its business and the travel industry as a whole. “There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel and that’s what we’re focusing on. We are exiting the crisis stronger than we entered it,” said Lalvani.

The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon

The brand’s highly-anticipated Asia flagship is set to launch in 2022 at the eminent King Power Mahanakhon Building, one of the tallest buildings in Thailand. Located in the heart of the CBD, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon aims to be the hub of the city, rather than just another hotel in the metropolitan.

The CEO expressed his fondness for the capital city, stating that “it may be the most vibrant city in the world.” On why Bangkok has been chosen as the Asia flagship, Lalvani regards Bangkok’s pre-pandemic status as the most-visited city in the world. “It’s not only the first stop for foreigners entering Asia, but also a one-stop destination, and Thailand offers world-class hospitality service.”

Designed by Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon, the upcoming Bangkok property boasts 155 guest rooms, a penthouse, a terrace pool, meeting rooms, nightlife venues, and live music. The dynamic food and beverage outlet is a host of offerings, spotlighting four culinary venues: The Standard Grill, Mott 32, the Parlor, and the Tea Room. Additionally, the hotel group will outfit its gyms with exercise equipment from Peloton, which will offer a pioneering fitness experience for their visitors.

The Standard Hua Hin

The Standard, Hua Hin’s debut is set for December 2021. The Hua Hin district located in the south is strongly leveraged in the domestic market, making it a chosen destination for The Standard’s first hotel in the country. Embracing the existing beauty of the popular seaside destination, the upcoming hotel’s design is heavily inspired by local artists, the culture, and local materials.

The beachfront resort features 178 guest rooms, 21 pool villas with beachfront access, a pool, a gym, and a selection of eateries: Lido Restaurant and Bar (all-day Italian dining spot), Praça (restored heritage house), and The Juice Café (hangout spot with elixirs and refreshing juices). Nestled in a lush garden dreamscape with native flora and greenery, the visuals of this resort are inspired by their Miami property, The Standard Spa.

For more information, visit their website: The Standard.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.