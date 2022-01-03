6 best luxury resorts in Langkawi to book for your next island getaway

Vaccinated travellers from Singapore will able to travel quarantine-free to Malaysia starting 29 November 2021 via the VTL scheme. So, are you ready to wave goodbye to the pandemic-induced lockdown and embrace a lap of luxury at Langkawi’s most opulent pool villas?

For the well-heeled, you may want to consider reserving some luxury pool villas in Langkawi just for you and your loved ones at these stunning resorts.

Below, 6 best luxury resorts in Langkawi to book:

The Datai Langkawi

Avoid the mad crowd and check into the ultra-luxurious villas located on a pristine north-western tip of Langkawi where each unit is thoughtfully appointed.

Canopied by lofty trees — a habitat of local wildlife — the Rainforest Pool Villa offers complete privacy thanks to its lush surroundings. At 175 square-metres, this 10m pool-equipped villa houses an extended deck and outdoor living area for you to completely immerse yourself in the rainforest but still be within easy reach of splendid amenities — perfect for honeymooning couples.

Get even closer to the Andaman Sea by staying at The Datai Langkawi’s Beach Villa, which overlooks the breathtaking bay that’s teeming with oceanic creatures. Available in one-bedroom and 2-bedroom configurations, the villa comes with a 24-hour butler service. Both are lavished with a private pool.

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Fringed by the Andaman Sea and a 10 million-year-old rainforest, The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi is the best place to be if you want to invite the great outdoors into your cocoon of luxury. Villa Mutiara, which spans a whopping 650 square-metres, provides complete privacy, complete with panoramic ocean and jungle views. Sequestered between two coves, this three-bedroom villa is perfect for a family. Apart from a private beach, the villa also offers a spacious dining area and two pools.

The second-most-spacious villa in the resort, Villa Kenari, measures some 465 square-metres where each bedroom (there are two) boasts a spellbinding frontal sea vista and a rear looking out to the jungle. Don’t like sharing your pool with other guests? You won’t have to as the villa comes with its own 25m-long private pool overlooking the bay.

Your extraordinary experience is complete with your own private butler and chauffeured Rolls-Royce from Langkawi International Airport.

The St. Regis Langkawi

Experience the signature hospitality of The St. Regis at the resort’s Sunset Royal Villa. As lavishly decorated as you’d expect, this overwater villa houses four bedrooms offering a peerless panorama of the Andaman Sea. You may catch the sunset while luxuriating in a private pool. Measuring 700 square-metres, there is plenty of space for everyone. Call for a curated in-villa dining experience, or just while away the time in the living area that’s festooned with glass panels by doing absolutely nothing.

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Good enough for an extended family (yes, even the in-laws), the five-bedroom pool villa at The Westin is a decadent experience. With two living rooms across two levels, the villa is equipped with its own grand piano — perfect for impressing everyone with the musical skills you’ve honed over the lockdown). Three bedrooms are furnished with king-size beds, while the remaining two are decked out with double beds.

Since there might be a number of guests who are inclined to soak up the atmosphere in the private pool, there is 70 square-metres of it to ensure that it’ll never be too crowded. Of course, you’ll get a butler for any request you might have during your time in Langkawi.

Ambong Pool Villas

A sister property of the Ambong-Ambong Rainforest Retreat, the Ambong Pool Villas comprises a collection of villas, each with its own pool perched atop a steep hill, and swathed by a pristine jungle. Opportunities to spot wildlife swinging by just outside your windows are never rare.

The best time to while away at the 12m-long pool is when the sun begins to retire in the evening, turning the skies champagne gold in tandem with the glistening Andaman waters. Conversely, villas offering views of sunrise are also available for early birds.

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

A brand name at the acme of luxury lodging, this spectacular resort offers a range of villas, each with its own unique draw. Pool villas are aplenty here. From the honeymoon-perfect Studio Beach Villa and the 220-square-metre Beach Villa with a plunge pool erected on the white sandy beach, to family-friendly options that can fit as many as five to 12 adults, you are saddled with choices here.

If you yearn for a home-away-from-home experience, check yourself into the Royal Villa. Modelled after a contemporary and luxurious Malaysian home, the villa is decked out in Spanish marble and spruced up with Moorish and Malay artefacts. Enveloped by a tropical landscape with azure waters lapping just beyond, the airy lounge opens up to a stylish private terrace with an infinity pool. Have we mentioned that there’s an outdoor rain shower area?

