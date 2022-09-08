A S$7 billion moon is about to land in Dubai – and you can stay in it

Not content with having the world’s tallest hotel, Dubai is expected to take hospitality to new heights with its own ‘moon’ soon – an ultra-luxurious hotel themed around the celestial body, which costs US$5 billion (approx. S$7.02 billion). Here is all that we know about this massive project.

The massive moon-shaped destination resort is being designed by the Canadian company, Moon World Resorts Inc, and will reach a height of 735 feet. Expect the otherworldly destination to be built within as soon as 48 months.

Here’s all you need to know about the Dubai Moon

The resort is aimed at adding to the many luxury and tourist attractions already present in the city, including the Dubai Mall and Atlantis Palm Jumeriah. This new resort is expected to bring in about 2.5 million guests annually.

Moon in Dubai is one of the many themed hotels in the gilded city that’s expected to give a further boost to the city’s economy, in sectors of hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, environment and space tourism, Michael R. Henderson, Co-Founder, Moon World Resorts Inc, told Arabian Business. The property – spread over 10 acres– will feature a wellness centre, nightclub, residences that include 300 private sky villas and hotel rooms.

The place will also be surrounded by a ‘lunar surface’, and will include a lunar colony, too. This will allow a place of exploration for those looking for affordable access to space tourism. Owners of the sky villas will also become members of an exclusive private club at the resort, the report added.

As of now, the company is procuring licences and planning road shows to promote the Moon to potential clients. “Currently, MWR is planning a 2023 global road-show series showcasing Moon to potential regional licensees. One such show will take place in the MENA region, potentially Dubai, UAE, with other options including KSA, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait,” Henderson told Arabian Business. After the MENA regional licence has been procured and the exact location finalised, the property will enter a one-year pre-development program, followed by a four-year build-out program, he added.

Moon Dubai will be proposed to operate under gold LEED certification, a 5-star built out standard and a 5-diamond resort operational standard, the report states, adding that MWR is expected to licence four Moon destination resorts around the globe – one each in North America, Europe, MENA and Asia.

Hero and featured image credit: Moon World Resorts Inc.)

