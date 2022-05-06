6 most Instagrammable heritage hotels in Chiang Mai for your next vacation

Next time you’re in Chiang Mai, look for these boutique hotels for an unforgettable hotel experience.

Whether you’re looking for mountains, vibrant art scenes, or cultural explorations, the versatile city of Chiang Mai has a space for every need. As a favourite destination for locals and tourists alike, the northern city of temples flaunts many beautiful resorts and hotels, yet if you’re looking for something with a sense of story, these are the most elegant boutique and heritage hotels to consider.

[Hero and featured image credit: 137 Pillars Chiang Mai]

6 best heritage hotels to book in Chiang Mai for your next vacation:

137 Pillars House

From an old traditional Thai house in the 1800s to a luxury resort in the present day, 137 Pillars House used to be a part of the Borneo Company headquarters before undergoing a major renovation to become a stunning boutique hotel. The resort boasts 30 luxury suites with large terraces, signature planters rattan rocking chairs, high ceilings, king-sized beds, outdoor garden showers, and tropical garden views. Although it is located in the city centre, this beautiful historic resort is perfect for anyone seeking heritage and tranquility.

book here

Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort

Na Nirand was built from the love legend between a noble Lanna lady and a Bangkok gentleman who owned the riverside house called Baan Thab Phaya. Tthe riverside house has been renovated into Lanna Colonial style buildings that make up the Na Nirand Romantic Boutique Resort. In this romantic getaway, guests can choose to immerse themselves in eight room or suite types that encircle an enormous 100-year-old rain tree. The property’s restaurant and bar also serve delectable afternoon tea sets and Thai fusion dishes from dawn till dusk, making it the ideal place for lovebirds to escape to.

book here

Raya Heritage

Simplicity, sustainability and tradition are the three main concepts that make up Raya Heritage. This minimalistic and contemporary resort features many one-of-a-kind furniture items made by the local people, and aims to promote the local artisans and foundations. The beautiful property offers 38 exquisite suites amid the lush garden beside the Ping river, including the Rin Terrace Suite, Huen Bon Suite, and Kramm Pool Suite. Be sure to also stop by at the healing Ai Waan Spa and Him Gong curated craft shop inside the resort.

book here

Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel & Spa

In downtown Chiang Mai lies a mesmerising Lanna colonial hotel called the Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel & Spa. The boutique property stands out for its white architecture that’s adorned with hand-carved teak fretwork and charming small Thai design elements that permeate the space. The highlight is The Library, a modest reading room in the afternoon that turns into an outdoor cocktail and wine lounge with a whimsical ambience at night.

book here

Rachamankha Hotel

Behind the Chinese-style entrance lies this heritage hotel that was founded in 1296. For history lovers, Rachamankha is a must-visit. Not only does the hotel’s prime location make it a great spot to explore the old temples that encircle it, but the hotel’s own history and architecture is also worth admiring. Inspired by a combination of Chinese and Lanna influences, guests can enjoy the beauty of the open-air pavilions, colonnaded courtyards, and oriental suites.

book here

Tamarind Village

A sister hotel to Raya Heritage, Tamarind Village boasts 41 guest rooms and 5 suites, and is located in the Old City centre. Simple yet elegant, the rooms feature artistic elements like hill tribe fabrics, hand-made lacquer boxes, tribal caps, regional artefacts, and dark wooden accents. Outside of the rooms, guests can relax in The Village Spa, feast at Ruen Tamarind Restaurant, shop at The Tamarind Boutique, or talk a walk around the nature-centric and tranquil premises.

book here

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand