10 new hotels in Japan to book when travel borders fully reopen

Japan has started reopening its doors to foreign tourists after a strict border closure for two years, and ahead of speculations that visa-free travel might resume as early as October, now is the time to book that flight and secure those hotel rooms. For an experience unlike any other, here are the new hotels in Japan to bookmark.

These upcoming luxury hotels in Japan are not only architecturally beautiful, but have also been designed to provide the utmost comfort and bespoke experiences to their visitors.

Most of these hotels will be in Tokyo and Kyoto — two of the country’s biggest cities, each unique in its own way because of the distinction in their diverse attractions and cultures. However, another iconic name among luxury hotels is the world-famous Hilton, which will welcome guests on the breathtakingly beautiful island of Miyako-jima, located around 300km from the main island of Okinawa in Japan’s south.

These magnificent new hotels in Japan will also have their own set of restaurants offering signature dishes. Although details of most of these new restaurants in Japan haven’t been released yet, they are expected to be among the very best as they will be part of hotels that are renowned names in hospitality. One such restaurant, Tsuruya, will be part of Regent Kyoto, which, while isn’t new could still be a top draw for everyone, owing to its history.

The sites for the hotels have been carefully picked to ensure they are easily accessible and can become the perfect springboard for an adventurous or informed trip to nearby landmarks, cities, and other attractions.

Staying in Japan and enjoying everything the country has to offer — from cuisine to cultural sites that are known for their grandeur — is going to be much more luxurious.

(Hero and featured image credit: Six senses)

Revenge travel in Japan with these 10 new hotels