To say we’re eager to travel is quite the understatement.

If you’re part of the lucky few who have secured flight tickets before 23 December, congratulations, we are incredibly jealous of you. The rest of us, however, will be standing by with our laptops later this month hoping to secure VTL tickets when they relaunch to curb our insatiable wanderlust.

But a holiday is only as good as they accommodation you book, and if you needed help in that department, these swanky new hotels opening in 2022 are worth checking out.

(Image credit: voco Orchard Singapore)

Those thinking of booking a staycation can look forward to two new-ish, centrally located hotels this year: voco Orchard Singapore and Hilton Singapore Orchard. Here’s the TLDR: voco Orchard Singapore has taken over and refurbished the space that once housed Hilton Singapore, while the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into Hilton Singapore Orchard, Hilton’s flagship property in Singapore and the largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific.

Around the world, there’s also exciting news in just about every continent. Cap Karoso, for instance, is a nearby tropical locale set in Indonesia that you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re one for the beach. Summer lovers who are hankering for a trip of a lifetime can consider a stay at the stunning design-led Noūs Santorini, while those aching to truly get away from it all should make a trip to Vocabolo Moscatelli, a 12-room charmer located in the sleepy town of Umbria, Italy.

Excited? Here are 9 new hotels in Singapore and around the world to look out for in 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Cap Karoso)