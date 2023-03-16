PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts opens in Langkawi and plans to launch 9 more properties by 2024

Planning a rejuvenating vacation in Malaysia? You can now add PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort as a destination for a serene getaway.

Earlier in March 2023, Pan Pacific Hotels Group announced the official opening of PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort. Categorised under the PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts umbrella, you can find this haven near the fine beaches of Pantai Tengah at Langkawi’s UNESCO Geopark.

An exceptional beachfront escape

Facing a glorious beach, PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort has 301 guest rooms and suites ranging from 437 sq-ft for the deluxe room category to 1,248 sq-ft for a two-bedroom apartment, which means there are lots of options whether you’re travelling solo, with a special someone, with friends or with a small family.

The beachfront property also offers spacious one-to-three-bedroom villas for those who desire privacy. Furthermore, they feature a cosy lounge area and a private plunge pool with direct access to the beach. No more taking long detours to get to the sandy paradise that is Langkawi.

Under-one-roof facilities at PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort

Maximise your time at the beachfront resort by having sumptuous meals in-house. Dining options include the all-day dining restaurant CASSIA, which offers a range of signature local favourites and international dishes.

Otherwise, head to Lancava, a modern restaurant and bar that faces the picturesque Andaman Sea. Dig into seafood dishes with Southeast Asian influences and a farm-to-table garden concept with freshly grown herbs.

A resort holiday definitely calls for a spa session. PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort’s in-house Suasana Spa offers a range of therapeutic and holistic spa treatments combined with traditional Malaysian-inspired rituals targeting physical and mental wellness. Guests can also enjoy other complimentary on-site leisure facilities like pools, a jogging trail, and a fitness centre. All you’ve got to do is sit back, relax, and unwind.

Book PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort here

PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts expansion plans by 2024

The Singapore-based Pan Pacific Hotels Group – a global hospitality which manages Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – also announced plans to expand the PARKROYAL brand globally with nine more properties by 2024.

This news comes alongside the commencement of PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort and following the recent openings of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne, and Pan Pacific London.

“In the next two years, we are committed to growing the PARKROYAL brand with the addition of nine properties in gateway cities that include Tokyo, Malacca, Dalian, Siem Reap, Jakarta, and Hanoi, where we will be well-placed across these strategic locations to take advantage of the travel demand,” said Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

(All images credit: Pan Pacific Hotels Group)

The nine upcoming PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts openings by 2024 are:

Bangkok, Thailand – PARKROYAL Suites Bangkok (Opened Nov 2022)

Langkawi, Malaysia – PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort (Opened March 2023)

Dalian, China – PARKROYAL Dalian

Hanoi, Vietnam – PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi

Jakarta, Indonesia – PARKROYAL Jakarta and PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta

Malacca, Malaysia – PARKROYAL A’Famosa Melaka Resort

Toyko, Japan – Hotel Groove Shinjuku, A Parkroyal Hotel

Siem Reap, Cambodia – PARKROYAL Siem Reap