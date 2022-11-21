Review: The Tribune Rome is where millennia-old history meets contemporary finesse

There are few places on earth that are like Rome. Millenia later, the city’s rich history and culture are still being brought to life by its people and monumental landmarks, making it one of the most charismatic places to be in in the world. Its unique combination of haunting ruins, jaw-dropping architecture, spectacular art, and buzzy street life means that you’ll be amazed at every turn, whether you’re walking down ancient piazzas or strolling into one of the many trendy cafes.

If you were planning to visit, you’d know that the city has no lack of hotels, what with the staggering number of tourists that flock down all year round. If you want a base that has plenty of character without being dated, however, we’d like to point you to The Tribune.

Here’s how our stay at the boutique establishment went.

Review: The Tribune Rome

Opened as part of JdV by Hyatt, The Tribune Rome is an upscale boutique hotel that’s clearly design-conscious down to the very last detail. Located only a few steps away from the picturesque landscape garden that is Villa Borghese as well as the Via Veneto – one of Italy’s most famous shopping streets – the property is primed to keep you well occupied during your stay here.

Step in and you’ll find yourself in a very different world. While the uneven, cobbled streets outside boast of ancient landmarks from centuries ago, the hotel offers a contemporary take on the city’s dynamism with eclectic colours, furnishings, and design. We’re talking purple walls, striped floors, and yellow armchairs, as well as shelves filled with curiosities and a massive ivory horse head statue. The contemporary take on Rome’s vibrance and energy might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly was a refreshing space to be in after a day out with marble statues and museum-worthy artefacts.

Rooms

After a quick check-in process, you’re led to your room. The 52-key property ensures that your every need is catered to – and fast – one of the many benefits of choosing a boutique hotel instead of a large one.

The 1 King Bed Premium Room we got spanned 24sqm – not bad for a hotel in the area – and was enough to accommodate the ton of luggage we lugged with us. Following a similar colour scheme of deep purple and grey as the the lobby, the rooms were the same contemporary contrast to the city down below.

A work desk in the corner of the room is the perfect spot for quick work catch-up, or for relaxing with a cup of coffee at. The bathrooms are well-appointed, and while didn’t have a bathtub, was equipped with a rain shower and all the usual toiletries within a surprisingly spacious shower area. Anything to not bang our elbows against the wall while we scrub down.

Food & Drinks

Let’s be honest, no one ever really goes to Italy just for the stunning architecture and art, right? Rome might be home to some of the best restaurants the country has to offer, but you won’t have to travel very far for good food if you’re staying at The Tribune.

In fact, you only need to head up a few floors to the Terrazzo Borghese, the property’s very own rooftop bar and restaurant. The sun-drenched space is the perfect vantage point to a number of Rome’s most iconic buildings and the manicured beauty that is Villa Borghese, and draws even locals who seek delicious food and drinks with a view.

Not sure what to order? When in Rome, do as the Romans do and order the pizza, which is done, well, Roman style. to featureHere, you can expect a delightfully thin crust that’s crispy on the edges and airy in the middle, almost like a flat focaccia. There’s only three flavours here, Margherita, Diavola, and Amatriciana, but just know that you won’t go wrong, whichever you choose.

The pasta here too is freshly made and come paired with homemade sauces, but to truly get a feel for the city, make it simple with one of the four Pasta della Tradizione Romana, or ‘Pasta of the Roman Tradition’. This includes Cacio e Pepe, Amatriciana, Carbonara, or Gricia, the latter being a delicious dish of dry pasta that’s dressed in a sauce made with rendered guanciale and and Pecorino cheese.

The drinks here are just as commendable, and the bartender is happy to accommodate any specific cocktails or preferences you might have in mind. Can’t decide? We recommend you make a beeline for the Spritz, which is particular refreshing on a hot afternoon.

Breakfast – while not a massive buffet – is still a hearty spread that takes place in a space on the first floor, with options that range from Italian bread, eggs, cheeses, and cured meats, to yogurt and cereals.

Pro tip: Drop by Terrazzo Borghese right before sunset, and you’ll enjoy one of the most awe-inspiring views of Rome with an ice-cold drink in hand. Stay for dinner and after drinks too; the bar plays hosts to guest musicians on certain nights, so you’re in for a real treat after a long, tiring day of roaming the city.

Location

Location is everything in a busy city like Rome, and you’ll want to live where you’ll be able to get around quickly to cover as many attractions as possible. The Tribune Hotel is but a 16-minute walk to the Trevi Fountain, and you’ll only need another eight minutes from there to get to the Spanish Steps. If you’re up for an afternoon of hardcore retail therapy – you’re in Italy, after all – a short seven-minute walk will get you to Via Veneto, one of Rome’s most expensive streets.

If you’re not much of a walker, just pick up a Big Bus Tours day ticket, which will bring on an accelerated tour of the city and to world-famous spots like the Colosseum, Vatican City, and the Pantheon.

Pro tip: Bring a scarf if you’re planning on going sleeveless and/or showing cleavage when touring the city. Places like the Pantheon and Vatican City have dress restrictions as they are religious sites.

Verdict

As we mentioned, Rome is not short of luxury hotels, but The Tribune Hotel is an easy choice if you prefer contemporary establishments that won’t break the bank. The hotel is well equipped with all the creature comforts you might need, and staff here always accommodate to any request with a smile – they even went the extra mile to help book us last minute tickets to the Vatican Museum when it was ‘sold out’. Although a boutique hotel, The Tribune Hotel has managed to surpass the service of even some of the world’s most established properties, which means that your stay here will be very comfortable indeed.

Find out more here.