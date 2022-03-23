Review: Voco Orchard Singapore promises top-notch hospitality, good food, and a relaxing time

If you’ve been to Orchard Road recently, you’d have noticed that what used to be Hilton Singapore Orchard is now called Voco Orchard Singapore.

Led by one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, the property now joins the bustling shopping district with a rather different proposition, where charming, unstuffy and playful vibes take centre stage to create a stay you’ll remember for a while.

And yes, the building might’ve been under Hilton for the past half a decade, but Voco Singapore Orchard has managed to refresh the entire property with its signature bright colours, warm hospitality, and thoughtful touches.

Read on to find out what our stay was like at the brand new Voco Orchard Singapore

Rooms

The brand new hotel sees a total of 423 guestrooms, all of which have been spruced up with plenty of modern touches and amenities. Enter the room and you’ll be greeted by warm interior finishings and minimalist-chic decor — the perfect setting for a relaxing vacation that’s free from office clutter and stress.

The well-appointed King Bed Deluxe room is a relatively spacious 32-square-metre room that offers floor-to-ceiling windows, which translates to a picturesque view of the city and plenty of natural light.

A plush king bed swatched with soft sheets (made with 100-percent recycled materials, no less) lies at the centre of it all, flanked by two marble-topped side tables and USB charging ports, and accompanied by an expansive 55-inch smart TV. Other creature comforts include a desk at the corner of the room for whenever work calls, and a coffee machine for whenever the caffeine cravings hit.

The toilet is admittedly a little less modern, and that may be because it hasn’t yet been refurbished from its former days as Hilton Orchard. Still, it’s well appointed enough, with a sizeable shower area and Apotheke bathroom amenities for use. The plant-based organic skincare company from Brooklyn, New York was introduced in Singapore for the first time though the hotel, and instead of being in miniatures comes dispensed via a regular-sized bottles in an effort to be more sustainable.

Dining

As a staycation destination, Voco Orchard Singapore ticks all the boxes, especially if you’re always hungry like we are. The property sees four restaurants and bars — Opus Bar & Grill, D9 Cakery, il Cielo and Iggy’s — that are already well recognised in Singapore’s established dining scene.

Opus Bar & Grill, for example, is an excellent choice for a memorable evening with plenty of good food. Here, premium steaks and sustainable seafood claim the spotlight, with each quality cut and fresh catch masterfully kissed by an open-flame charcoal grill for delicious smokiness and plenty of flavour. We recommend you top the evening off with a couple of its signature cocktails. The spicy martini, for example, is an exotic passion fruit-centric concoction that’s made with chilli padi-infused gin — expect a fair bit of heat with this one.

The service here is just as commendable; the staff are extremely accommodating to any dining restrictions you might have, and go out of the way to ensure you have a wonderful evening. If you can’t decide what to order, speak to the very knowledgeable restaurant manager on duty, or simply pick the Wagyu & Lobster to share for the best of both worlds. We promise you won’t leave disappointed.

Amenities

You might be right in the heart of Singapore’s busiest shopping district, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t escape the bustle of city life at Voco Orchard Singapore. The rooftop swimming pool is an excellent place to decompress at, with plenty of sunbeds and sunshine to ensure you have the idyllic weekend you’ve been dreaming about for weeks.

If you’re a fitness buff, the 24-hour gym is also more than well equipped for all any workout, so you can leave that resistance band at home.

Come dusk, the Club Lounge is an excellent place for a slow pre-dinner drink. Complimentary snacks are served alongside a decent menu of cocktails and spirits. Opt for one of their newly created cocktails — inspired by Orchard Road’s past as a nutmeg and pink peppercorn plantation too — for the best way to immerse in the heritage-filled establishment and its location.

The history of the hotel doesn’t end there — the same spices also make an appearance in the hotel lobby, as well as the homemade spiced cookies that await you in the room.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a sanctuary that isn’t stuffy, is in the midst of the bustling city, and is value for money, Voco Orchard Singapore is the hotel to book for your next staycation. It’s home to a notable line-up of restaurants — which means that any celebrations for special occasions are taken care of — and the staff are willing to go the extra mile to ensure your stay is comfortable and unforgettable.

Its location also means that there are plenty of retail therapy opportunities nearby. If you want to immerse in nature, the UNESCO-approved Botanic Gardens is just a short 10-minute walk away, and is an excellent place to spend a balmy afternoon at — if you can leave your hotel room, that is.

Make a reservation