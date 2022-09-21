Lifestyle Asia
Six Senses redefines après-ski and luxury with its first Swiss address

If you’re planning a ski trip this coming winter, you’re in luck. Six Senses is set to debut its first Swiss property this coming December, just in time for the slopes.

Six Senses Crans-Montana, which will operate year-round, is set to offer ski-in/ski-out access from its privileged location just above the main Crans gondola, and is one of the few resorts where guests won’t have to rent a car; they simply have to catch the two-hour train from Geneva Airport to Sierre and hop on the funicular.

Here, the idyllic locale is home to 45 terrace rooms, one- and three-bedroom suites. The bay windows and private terraces offer views of unparalleled views that span the Valais valley, from the Swiss Matterhorn to the French Mont Blanc massif.

  • Six Senses Crans-Montana
    Deluxe Terrace Room
  • Six Senses Crans-Montana
    Indoor pool and relaxation area

Guests are invited to refuel after a long day of skiing at any of the two in-house dining establishments. The main restaurant, Byakko, will serve Japanese cuisine such as Hoba Miso and sushi, while the all-day dining joint, Wild Cabin brasserie, will dish out a menu of classic Swiss plates with a twist.

Of course, the Six Senses Spa is a must-visit here. Apart from a stunning indoor pool overlooking the frosty surroundings, guests can make use of the second rooftop pool, a steam room, a jacuzzi and cold water pool too. That isn’t all – the 2,000-sqm spa also comes with nine treatment rooms, an innovative Stretch Pod, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a yoga studio as well.

While you’re not enjoying your time on the slopes or at Six Senses Crans-Montana’s very own open-air cinema, other sporting activities such as paragliding, mountaineering and water skiing on Lake Crans will also be made available to hotel guests during the winter season, making for a vacation that they’ll be hard pressed to forget soon.

Find out more here.

