Downton Abbey’s French Riviera mansion is now taking reservations

Downton Abbey didn’t gain its loyal viewership for being the most relatable show on television, but rather an escapist jaunt back in time. Now, there’s a way to actually experience some of the turn-of-the-century glamour depicted in the just-released Downton Abbey: A New Era movie.

About the gorgeous French Riviera mansion from the new Downton Abbey movie

The breathtaking Belle Epoque mansion featured in the film, which sits atop 7.5 acres of manicured gardens in the French Riviera, is available for booking through In Villas Veritas rental agency. With 19 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, the “Rocabella” villa has a private 65-foot pool and a dreamy secluded beach on the Mediterranean. It comes complete with a full-service staff, including a butler, concierge, maids, valets, chef de cuisine, drivers, and boatmen.

In Downton Abbey: A New Era, the family spends several days of vacation at the estate. Violet Crawley, otherwise known as the Dowager Countess of Grantham (played by Maggie Smith), inherits the property from an old flame, who leaves her in his will.

“Owned until recently by one of France’s most notable interior designers, the grandly appointed interior and outdoor spaces speak to the tastes and needs of the most discerning travellers,” said Laura Blair, founder of In Villas Veritas, in a release. Rental of Rocabella, which also includes a guest house and cottage, starts at US$100,000 a week.

“This magnificent, 20,000 square foot, Belle Epoque mansion, sits at the top of a property of 7.5 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, with breathtaking views from all sides over these gardens and to the sea,” reads the listing. “One enjoys these views from the many terraces or by strolling down a grand staircase edged by royal palms, cyprus and fragrant pines, typical of the Riviera.”

The mansion is located in the town of Le Pradet, which is a quick 20-minute boat ride from St. Tropez — and lucky for you, the villa comes with a 12-passenger boat.

Find out more about visiting Rocabella at invillas.com.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Rocabella)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.