You can now stay in BTS’ ‘IN THE SOOP’ villa for just under S$10 on Airbnb

A unique two-story villa located on a mountain top in eastern South Korea will be available for one night only in August. But this isn’t just any luxury villa, as it happens to be the house used to film the second season of the famous K-Pop band BTS’s reality show that will be available to stream on Disney+.

The vacation rental website Airbnb has announced that it is renting out the villa where the K-Pop band BTS filmed the second season of their IN THE SOOP reality show. The villa will be available for booking Tuesday, August 2 from 11 a.m. KST (Monday, August 1 at 10 p.m. ET), and only one person and their companion will have the chance to stay there, for one night only, on 29 August.

The price is US$7 (plus taxes; approx. S$9.60) — a nod to the seven members of the band. And the rental site doesn’t stop there in offering BTS fans an unforgettable experience. Decorative objects recalling moments from the reality show will be put in place, such as a telescope used by the band members.

Features of the villa will be preserved, for the most part, including the pool frequented by J-Hope and Jin, or the gym. Much of the furniture will also be that used by the band members, so fans can enjoy kicking back on the same sofa as their idols. The lucky guests at BTS’ Airbnb will even be treated to a menu of dishes prepared specially for the occasion.

This rental is part of the “Only on Airbnb” campaign, which sees the site offer users the chance to stay in places made famous through movies and TV shows. As such, fans were already able to check into Carrie Bradshaw’s New York apartment last year, book a stay in the infamous Scream house, or stay in Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood treehouse. Now, the company plans to continue offering rentals related to K-pop and K-dramas.

Note that the two lucky guests will have to cover their own travel expenses to PyeongChang train station, from where a car will then take them to the villa. Now all you have to do is try your luck.

Scroll down for a virtual tour of the IN THE SOOP villa:

This article was published via AFP.

(All images: Airbnb)