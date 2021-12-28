10 stunning treehouse hotels around the world to live the high life at

If you love nature and travel, you’ll love staying at treehouse hotels: lush green views, cool breeze, and nature soundscapes.

The treehouses are designed to give the best of both nature and luxury to guests, which is why most of them are located in areas that offer beautiful views. Does for a luxurious jungle experience with complimentary breakfast in bed sound good? Scroll through:

10 beautiful treehouse hotels you’ll want to spend the night at:

Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses, New Zealand

Located in a deer-breeding farm at the base of the Kaikoura Seaward Mountain Range, not far from the renowned ecotourism town of Kaikoura, the Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses offer spectacular views of both mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

There are five treehouse accommodations to choose from — three one-bedroom and two ‘family houses’ with two bedrooms each. They rise 10 metres above a beautiful canopy of the native kanuka grove and their large windows are gateways to the incomparable vista of the landscape. Each treehouse is decorated with custom-built furniture, huge bathtubs and fireplaces and has amenities like free Wi-Fi, a bathtub and a fireplace. The ‘family houses’ also have a separate bathroom for children.

Besides treehouses, guests can opt to stay in any of the lodge rooms, all of which are suites with king beds and balconies or book the standalone three-bedroom suite known as Olive House.

Visit the official site here.

Treehotel, Sweden

The Treehotel is located close to the Arctic circle in the village of Harads in the north of Sweden. Each treehouse has a unique appearance and rises between 4 to 10 metres above the ground. All of them are surrounded by pine forests in the breathtaking landscape of Swedish Lapland.

The most striking feature is the design of all seven treehouses that have been created by some of Sweden’s best architects.

There’s the Bird’s nest which looks exactly like its name from the outside, the UFO is one of the most popular family rooms with space for five people, the Mirrorcube is a 4x4x4 metres treehouse that has mirror walls and the Cabin is designed like a capsule offering gorgeous views of the Lule River valley.

The 7th Room is the newest addition at Treehotel. This treehouse is like a massive suite from where some of the most spectacular vistas of the river valley can be seen. It has five beds, comes with an eco-friendly shower and has a netted terrace.

All of the treehouses have air-conditioners, Wi-Fi, incinerating toilet, underfloor heating, refrigerators and other necessary facilities. They are also equipped with a sustainable water system that provides three litres of water for hand-washing.

If you are visiting between September and March, there are chances you will be able to see the Northern Lights from these treehouses. You can also take part in activities like dogsledding, ice fishing and Western horse riding here.

Visit the official site here.

Keemala Resort, Thailand

The Keemala Resort is located close to Kamala Beach and the bustling Phuket Town, yet it offers unparalleled seclusion away from the chaos. So you get to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The resort includes eight thatched pods known as Bird’s Nest Pool Villas. These suspended rooms are surrounded by a dense rainforest canopy. The luxurious pods are unique because they have a private elevated pool and sun deck offering a glimpse of the Andaman Sea.

During your stay at the resort, you can indulge in scrumptious food and spa treatments.

Visit the official site here.

La Sultana Oualidia, Morocco

The Treehouse Suite is one of the many beautiful options of lodging at this hotel. Measuring 40 square metres, the treehouse is built around the trunk of a eucalyptus tree and sits in a grove of palm trees. Those who stay here get the best view of the salt-water lagoon formed by the Atlantic Ocean. The interiors of this toom are cosy and it comes with a private terrace.

There are lots of things to do at La Sultana Oualidia. At the lagoon, you can see pink flamingoes flying about. You can take a tour of the oyster farms or kayak up the lagoon to see more of the marine life it supports. One of the unique features of the coastal Oualidia is that it is never too cold nor too hot in any weather.

Visit the official site here.

Acre Baja, Mexico

Take your pick from any of the 12 treehouses surrounded by palm trees at this hotel located not far from the world-renowned resort city of Cabo San Lucas. Built by Mexican artisans, each treehouse has private access and looks like a beautiful thatched box with a patio where you can sit and enjoy the views with a glass of mezcal. There is a king-size bed and an outdoor shower facility for guests.

Options to pass the time here are many — you can take a yoga class in the mango orchard, explore the property spread across 10 hectares, swim in the pool or play ping pong. On request, the hotel will also organise an excursion for whale-watching, surfing or shopping at the nearby resort city of San José del Cabo.

This adults-only hotel is also pet friendly. Acre Baja has its own resident animals such as goats, peacocks, roosters and a donkey, so your pet will have friends to make.

Visit the official site here.

Inkaterra Reserva Amazónica, Peru

There is only one treehouse at this magnificent resort in Puerto Maldonado in Peruvian Amazon, but a stay here will remain etched in your memory for a lifetime. How about the fact that it is reachable by a rope bridge called Canopy Walkway suspended around 27 metres above the forest floor? The treehouse, the 344 metres Canopy Walkway, eight observation platforms and the two towers connecting the walkways at 30 metres height are excellent vantage points to observe the rich wildlife of the Amazon rainforest.

The treehouse is at a remote corner and the highest platform of the Canopy Walkway. Guests who choose to stay here are served by a personal butler, who sets up the multi-course dinner and drinks. Inside the treehouse, which has been made in the local Ese-Eja design of the palm-thatched roof and wooden floors, are two single beds, a portable toilet and wooden folding chairs with a drop leaf table. Other necessary amenities and emergency equipment such as helmets are also provided.

The call of the jungle will help you get up early in the morning. Pick up the binoculars and John O’Neil’s Birds of Peru guide, both made available at the treehouse, to help you spot and identify the brilliantly coloured birds. For a quick excursion, head to the 200 metres Anaconda Walk — a boardwalk over the wetlands and rainforest swamps.

Visit the official site here.

Treehouse Cottages, Arkansas, USA

Treehouse Cottages in Eureka Springs offer two options — you can take any of the three treehouses or the only cottage at the location of the hotel in the city, or pick any of the four treehouses in the more secluded Hidden Forest location which is about two kilometres inside the woods. The accommodations in the city have queen-size beds while those in the Hidden Forest have king-size beds.

Whichever location you choose, the enchanting wilderness of the Ozark Mountains will draw you towards it. The treehouses, which are about eight metres high, look like quaint little homes, straight out of a fairytale. The Instagram-worthy exterior is evenly matched by the carefully crafted interiors and provide luxuries like the jacuzzi areas and kitchenettes.

Visit the official site here.

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Finland

You can get a panoramic view of the northern lights from your bed thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows of the cuboid-shaped treehouses of this hotel. Situated on the Arctic Circle near the town of Rovaniemi, every building of the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel is made from sustainably produced and renewable Finnish wood and constructed with careful consideration for the nature in this part of the Finnish Lapland. Each unit is placed on a steep hillside. The reception and the restaurant, where you can enjoy local delicacies, is in the snowflake-shaped main building.

The Arctic TreeHouse Suites either have double beds or two separate beds, with some of the suites fitted with an extra bed. If you are looking for an ultra-luxurious stay, you can book any of the ArcticScene Executive Suites. The 55 square metre suites are almost double the size of the Arctic TreeHouse Suites and have a bedroom, a lounge room, a nest bed, kitchenette, spa and sauna in the bathroom and a terrace with a fireplace.

Visit the official site here.

Secret Treehouse, near Bilpin, Australia

The Secret Treehouse at Wollemi Cabins is located at the top of gum trees overlooking the Blue Mountains rainforest and the Bowen’s Creek Gorge. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows encircle the cabin to give the guests a perfect panoramic view of the verdant natural landscape. The sight of the green tops of trees as far as the eye can see is unmatched. The spacious cabin is fit for two people. It also has a spa and kitchen. You can explore the 242 hectares of private wilderness around the property all by yourself or book a guide.

Visit the official site here.

Châteaux dans les Arbres, France

The name translates to ‘castle in the trees’ in English, and it looks like it. The treehouses in this hotel are designed like European fairytale castles, each grander than the other.

Château Milande is one of them. High up an oak grove, it is suitable for two to four people and has a wide terrace with a Nordic bath that offers an excellent view of the nearby Perigord villages. Everything inside is made of wood. From the Château Monbazillac, which has four beautiful turrets, you can see the castle of Biron in the distance. The Château Hautefort, the largest, can accommodate up to six people in its three bedrooms and also has a sauna.

Châteaux dans les Arbres is located in Nojals-et-Clotte near the tourist city of Bergerac in southern France.

Visit the official site here.

[Hero Image Credit: Keemala; Featured Image Credit: Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses]