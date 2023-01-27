The best wellness retreats in Thailand for some serious R&R

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and embark on a journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery at some of the best wellness retreats in Thailand.

These idyllic destinations offer the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation, whether you’re looking for a yoga retreat to reconnect with your inner self or a detox program to cleanse your body and mind.

The Southeast Asian country, a quick 2.5 hour-flight away from Singapore, is known for its traditional medicine and healing practices, such as traditional Thai massage and Ayurvedic treatments. The country’s rich culture and natural beauty also provide the perfect backdrop for a wellness getaway. Add to that its warm and welcoming people, and you’ll definitely feel right at home.

If you’re in need of some serious R&R, head to the island of Koh Samui or Phuket, where you’ll find luxurious spa resorts and tranquil beaches that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Seeking a quick break from the city while in the city? We’ve included an option for you that’s in Bangkok too.

No matter what type of wellness retreat you’re looking for, Thailand has something to offer. From Hua Hin to Krabi and Koh Samui, read on for the best wellness retreats in Thailand to escape the hustle and bustle at.

7 of the best wellness retreats in Thailand to discover:

(Hero and featured image credit: RAKxa)