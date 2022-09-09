The Langham, Seattle Hotel & Residences set to open in 2026

This just in: Langham Hotel Group, famed for their one-of-a-kind, luxury experiences, is expanding into Seattle.

The city’s first Langham property will be housed in a new 42-storey building, and will be a mixed-use development that’ll rise up from the iconic facade of the Terminal Sales Annex Building. Holidaymakers can reach major landmarks such as Pike Place Market and the Seattle Art Museum within a short 10-minute stroll.

Not a fan of visiting tourist hotspots? The Langham, Seattle is set to be a destination for those who explore and travel like a local too, as the neighbourhood it’s situated in is home to residential communities, art galleries, boutiques and some of Seattle’s best restaurants and nightlife. All 187 spacious rooms and suites will be fashioned with tasteful interiors designed by Rottet Studio.

“We look forward to bringing The Langham’s luxury hospitality, which celebrates the everyday, to the heart of Seattle’s central business district at this storied location and building great memories for our guests and the community,” said Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer, Langham Hospitality Group.

“The Langham, Seattle and its residences will be a powerful testimony to how intelligently-designed mixed-use developments can create exceptional value.”

The Langham, Seattle Hotel & Residences

Start the day right by the light-filled breakfast room, and after a full day of exploration, guests are invited to step into The Langham, Seattle’s very own destination cocktail bar for a nightcap or two. Of course, no holiday is complete without a restful trip to the wellness centre.

Here, you’ll find The Langham’s proprietary spa concept, Chuan Spa, which creates personalised experiences for every guest via a comprehensive menu of innovative facial and body treatments. The state-of-the-art gym also has Pilates and HIIT classes for those who wish to break our into a sweat anytime of day.

For more information about The Langham, head to the link here.

(Hero and featured image credit: Thom Milkovic on Unsplash)