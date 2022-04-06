You can now sleep with flamingos with Jurong Bird Park’s new staycation

Sleeping with the birds takes on a new meaning at Jurong Bird Park.

The renowned attraction is offering wildlife lovers a chance to experience its avian wonders with a new staycation program. With Jurong Bird Park’s new Staycation with the Flamingos, animal lovers can enjoy exclusive encounters with the park’s avian residents.

Taking place over two days and one night, the experience allows guests to interact with birds of prey, join feeding sessions and get special insights from guided tours of the park’s aviaries. As night falls, guests are treated to a hearty dinner and flamingo-themed craft activity. A personal air-conditioned bell tent with two double beds will be the accommodation for the night.

Day two of the staycation will see guests being given the opportunity to feed the resident flamingos of Jurong Bird Park. Following breakfast, guests will partake in feeding a waddle of penguins at Penguin Coast. Other activities include a private guided tour of the newly refreshed Waterfall Aviary and a High Flyers animal presentation with a meet and greet with a mystery avian star.

Staycation with the Flamingos at Jurong Bird Park will be available from June to August 2022. It costs S$1,099 per tent (sleeps up to four) for a 2-days-1-night stay. For those looking to get up close with terrestrial or aquatic animals, Singapore Zoo’s Staycation in the Wild is also on from July to December 2022. There’s also a River Wonders’ Staycation with the Manatees running from June to December 2022.

(Images: Mandai Wildlife Group)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.