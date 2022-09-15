Here’s your first look at the brand new InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Multinational hospitality group, IHG Hotels & Resorts, is going full speed with their offerings in Thailand. After a successful opening of Sindhorn Midtown Bangkok in July this year, they’ve debuted a new resort just three hours north of Bangkok, in the wildlife-centric Khao Yai.

It’s nestled just by the edge of the UNESCO-listed Khao Yai National Park, and the 19-hectare Intercontinental Khao Yai Resort will present a total of five lakes to explore and a range of inspiring experiences and outdoor activities to get busy with, fashioned as a nostalgic nod to the golden age of travel. The design of the hotel takes inspiration from the area’s gateway for rail transportation to Northeast Thailand during King Rama V’s reign, complete with memorabilia such as vintage trunks and old tickets in the lobby. As for your arrival — guests are first ushered to a “ticket counter” for their check-in, where a traditional stationmaster bell rings to welcome them.

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

“We are delighted to be sharing the beauty of Khao Yai with guests from around Thailand and beyond,” said James Sutcliffe, General Manager. “InterContinental Khao Yai Resort will set the tone for unbounded adventure in the area, marrying deep knowledge of the destination with an understanding of what luxury means to the discerning modern-day traveller.”

Here, the verdant sanctuary features 45 rooms and 19 suites and villas, of which 11 of the suites and rooms offer private outdoor pools for a deeper connection to nature whilst still maintaining a sense of privacy.









In line with the general trend in the luxury sphere of providing guests with a deeper understanding of their destination, the resort has come up with a slew of curated experiences. Welcome to Khao Yai, for instance, incorporates visits to Baan Sa Nam Sai, one of the oldest communities in the area, while Khao Yai Life & Legends offers insights into the traditional way of life of local residents, sampling seasonal fruits at a local farm and learning about legends at the community temple.

Hungry? InterContinental Khao Yai Resort’s own Somying’s Kitchen is a farm-to-table concept that makes use of ingredients from the hotel’s own organic farm, while Tea Carriage, set in a heritage railcar, offers a formal afternoon tea set perfect for the ‘gram.

Learn more about Intercontinatal Khao Yai Resort and their opening offers here.