7 luxury hotels in Hong Kong to book for your next trip to the city

Good news, folks: Hong Kong has finally fully opened up to visitors.

Yes, there was no quarantine in the last couple of months, but the rule of no dining in restaurants and bars for three to five days after you arrive proved to be a deterrent for many tourists and holidaymakers alike.

Now, we’re able to head to our favourite dim sum joints the moment we land, work off the calories along a hiking trail, and spend the evening with drinks in tow at The Best Bar in Asia, Coa.

The best way to enjoy the city? A night or two in a swanky room overlooking some of the most inspiring views you’ll ever lay eyes on. After all, what’s a vacation without splurging a little? We’ve taken the liberty to compile seven luxury hotels in Hong Kong that truly deliver the high life. Some of them include multiple, three Michelin-starred joints, while others see up to four outdoor pools that will leave you spoilt for choice. No matter which one you pick, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

Read on for the full list.

All the luxury hotels in Hong Kong to get your forty winks at:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Peninsula Hong Kong)