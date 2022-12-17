7 luxury hotels in Hong Kong to book for your next trip to the city

Good news, folks: Hong Kong has finally fully opened up to visitors.
Yes, there was no quarantine in the last couple of months, but the rule of no dining in restaurants and bars for three to five days after you arrive proved to be a deterrent for many tourists and holidaymakers alike.
Now, we’re able to head to our favourite dim sum joints the moment we land, work off the calories along a hiking trail, and spend the evening with drinks in tow at The Best Bar in Asia, Coa.
The best way to enjoy the city? A night or two in a swanky room overlooking some of the most inspiring views you’ll ever lay eyes on. After all, what’s a vacation without splurging a little? We’ve taken the liberty to compile seven luxury hotels in Hong Kong that truly deliver the high life. Some of them include multiple, three Michelin-starred joints, while others see up to four outdoor pools that will leave you spoilt for choice. No matter which one you pick, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.
All the luxury hotels in Hong Kong to get your forty winks at:
Step into a luxurious home-away-from-home here at The Upper House. The 117-key property finds itself nestled at the top of Pacific Place shopping centre, but you won’t find yourself drowned in noise and the crowd. Without a lobby and reception area, you’ll be whisked away into a world of privacy and luxury with details like in-room check-in, and obliging staff that remember you by name. The rooms are spacious, to say the least: in a city of 500 square-feet apartments, the standard rooms are already a good 730 square-feet in area.
(Image credit: The Upper House)
The 65-storey skyscraper that is Rosewood Hong Kong dominates the central Kowloon waterfront. It’s fitted with 413 handsomely designed rooms and suites, each with details like silver stag-head door handles, white marble bathrooms, stand-alone tubs, and hammered copper sinks. Begin the day with a complimentary class of HIIT, Hatha yoga, or meditation, before heading to a generous breakfast buffet at Holt’s Café. After a day of exploring Hong Kong, return in the evening for a Michelin-starred meal at CHAAT and some cocktails at DarkSide for the perfect nightcap.
(Image credit: Rosewood Hong Kong)
The Peninsula is synonymous with luxury travel in Hong Kong. Also known as the Grande Dame of the Far East, travellers can expect to be embraced in old-world luxury and elegance with impeccable service. While it may have first opened in 1928, it keeps updated with modern times: all rooms in the original building and The Tower have been fitted with state-of-the-art touch-screen tablets for easy control of temperature, light, curtains, room service, and entertainment.
(Image credit: The Peninsula Hong Kong)
The Ritz Carlton, nestled between the 102nd and 118th floors of the tallest building in Hong Kong, takes luxury to new heights — literally. Here, guests are transported to a sanctuary with stunning views of the skyline and Victoria Harbour, coupled with Michelin-starred restaurants and unbeatable hospitality. When we’re not exploring the nearby area of Tsim Sha Tsui, we’re spending time rejuvenating our bodies at any of the 11 lavish treatment rooms in the spa.
(Image credit: The Ritz Carlton Hong Kong)
A stay at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong will be an unforgettable one for sure. Also known as the stylish younger sibling of the Mandarin Oriental, the property is extravagantly designed while still keeping it ever so modern and classy, complete with new-age details such as in-room iPads in all of their 113 guest rooms. A speakeasy, sushi joint, French bistro, and spa that spans two levels make it hard for holidaymakers to leave the hotel.
(Image credit: The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong)
While excellent dining and superb facilities are just some of the reasons why Grand Hyatt Hong Kong has been the choice property for many (including some of the world’s most high-profile politicians), it’s really the unmistakable serenity and views of the Victoria Harbour that keep us coming back for longer stays each time. The location of the hotel is great for explorers who want a bit of privacy too: it’s situated within walking distance of Wan Chai Ferry Pier with services to Tsim Sha Tsui, the Wan Chai MTR station, and the trams.
(Image credit: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong)
Fine-dining fans, this one’s for you. Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is home to not one, but two three-Michelin-starred restaurants: Lung King, the first Chinese restaurant in the world to earn three Michelin stars, and French eatery Caprice. While we’re not soaking in either one of the four outdoor pools (our favourite is the infinity pool with underwater speakers), we’re making the most out of our stay by taking in the harbour views in the room. There’s also a direct link to the IFC shopping mall, metro, and airport express service for maximum convenience.
(Image credit: Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong)